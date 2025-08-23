Gullas Cup 2025 opens in Cebu’s first district with P20K boost for teams

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Competing teams in the Cong. Rhea Gullas Cup 2025 First District Basketball and Volleyball Tournament got an early boost as Cebu first district board members Neneth Reluya and Jojo Bacaltos each pledged P10,000 in financial support to every participating local government unit (LGU).

This long-running annual inter-town and inter-city sports event officially opened on Saturday, August 23, at the newly renovated San Fernando Sports Complex in southern Cebu.

Reluya and Bacaltos drew loud cheers from the crowd when they announced the financial aid in their speeches, assuring support for the six participating LGUs — Abante Minglanilla, Talisay Aksyon Agad, Blissful Sibonga, Naga Akong Garbo, San Fernando Buffalos, and Sidlak Carcar.

Each team competing in the 21-under men’s basketball and women’s volleyball tournaments will receive a total of P20,000 from the two board members.

READ: Minglanilla eyes historic back-to-back crown in Rhea Gullas Cup

“This is our way of supporting the youth of Cebu’s first district,” they said.

San Fernando Councilor Carlos Miguel Canoy, a former varsity basketball player, also welcomed the athletes and guests, proudly presenting the town’s newly upgraded sports complex.

He urged the participants to value respect, balance academics with sports, and keep faith at the center of their journey.

Absent from the ceremony was Congresswoman Rhea Gullas, who is on bed rest due to her pregnancy. Representing her was Talisay City Mayor Gerald Anthony “Samsam” Gullas, alongside the mayors of the district’s towns and cities.

One of the opening day’s highlights was the muse competition, with Carcar City’s Ghean Watin winning this year’s “Best Muse” title, securing back-to-back victories for the city following Jhesidy Thea Alberca’s win last year.

Samantha Faye Plaza of Minglanilla placed first runner-up, while Sibonga’s Jojo Mclean took second runner-up honors.

The men’s basketball games tipped off shortly after the ceremonies, signaling the start of what promises to be another exciting season of the Gullas Cup. /csl

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP