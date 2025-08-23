cdn mobile

DOH logs 15,161 dengue cases in PH from July 20 to Aug. 2, 2025

By: Mary Joy Salcedo - @inquirerdotnet August 23,2025 - 10:15 PM

A mosquito, captured by a resident, flies to a glass enclosure with a UV light trap in Mandaluyong city, Philippines as their village started offering bounty for captured mosquitos, dead or alive, as part of an anti-dengue campaign on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

MANILA, Philippines — A total of 15,161 cases of dengue were recorded in the country from July 20 to August 2, 2025, the Department of Health (DOH) said on Saturday.

In a Facebook post, the health agency noted that the said number was 2 percent higher than the 14,909 dengue cases logged from July 6 to July 19, 2025—a week before tropical cyclones Crising, Dante, and Emong hit the country.

The DOH said it will remain on alert for a possible surge of dengue cases, especially since the southwest monsoon, locally known as habagat, and a low-pressure area east of Southern Mindanao currently affect the country.

The agency likewise urged the public to ensure that their surroundings are always clean to prevent mosquitoes from breeding.

“Keep your environment clean and continue doing the ‘Taob, Taktak, Tuyo, at Takip’ on water-holding containers that can harbor Aedes aegypti mosquitoes every day,” the DOH said in the post written in Filipino.

“Seek immediate medical attention if you experience symptoms such as fever for two days, rashes, body aches, muscle and eye pain, dizziness and vomiting,” it added.

The Dengue Fast Lanes in DOH hospitals remain open to quickly respond to patients, said the DOH. /mr

TAGS: dengue cases, Department of Health (DOH)
