Quiboloy’s extradition to US key to ‘upholding justice’ – Abante

MANILA, Philippines — Manila 6th District Rep. Bienvenido “Benny” Abante Jr. has emphasized that the extradition of televangelist Apollo Quiboloy is important as a step toward “upholding justice.”

Abante said this after Philippine Ambassador to the United States Jose Manuel “Babe” Romualdez confirmed on August 20 that the US government sent documents pertaining to Quiboloy’s extradition to the Department of Justice.

In a statement on Saturday, Abante, who serves as the chair of the House Committee on Human Rights, said that he is supporting the extradition of the televangelist, asserting that the issue “is not about personalities but about principle.”

The lawmaker likewise quoted a bible verse, Psalm 82:4, saying that every individual should “deliver the poor and needy: rid them out of the hand of the wicked.”

“This is why I support the extradition of Pastor Quiboloy. It is a step in upholding justice, fulfilling our international obligations, and, most importantly, protecting women and children from exploitation,” Abante said.

“We should make clear that no individual is above the law, and no one accused of crimes as grave as trafficking should be able to escape accountability by hiding behind borders,” he pointed out.

‘War vs sexual exploitation a global one’ Also explaining his support for the extradition of Quiboloy, Abante noted that international cooperation is crucial in the global fight against sex trafficking of women and children.

“The war against the sexual exploitation and trafficking of women and children is a global one,” Abante said.

“Countries need to work together to stop it. International cooperation, including extradition, should be utilized for us to make inroads against this evil,” he emphasized.

Abante asserted that the case of Quiboloy is transnational by design and “cannot be fully addressed without coordination with other governments.”

The lawmaker then cited the United Nations’ Protocol to Prevent, Suppress and Punish Trafficking in Persons, Especially Women and Children, also known as the Palermo Protocol, which was ratified in the country in 2002.

The said treaty “supplements the UN Convention against Transnational Organized Crime and obliges signatory states to cooperate in investigating and prosecuting trafficking cases, protecting victims, and ensuring that offenders cannot elude justice by crossing borders.”

“Our responsibility does not end at our borders. When the fight is against a crime that violates the most vulnerable amongst us, there should be no safe havens,” said Abante.

A federal grand jury in the US District Court for the Central District of California, Santa Ana, indicted Quiboloy on charges such as “conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking by force, fraud, and coercion; sex trafficking of children; sex trafficking by force, fraud, and coercion; conspiracy; and bulk cash smuggling,” for which a federal arrest warrant was issued on November 10, 2021. /mr

