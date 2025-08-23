Abellana National School gears up for Grand Reunion 2025: A Cowboy-Cowgirl Celebration of Friendship and Memories

The Abellana National School Alumni Federation Incorporated (ANSAFI) is inviting all proud alumni to saddle up for an unforgettable homecoming at the Grand Reunion 2025, happening on October 26, 2025, at the USJ-R Coliseum, Basak Campus.

For inquiries and coordination, please contact: Roy Melgo, ANSAFI President – 0977 856 4729, Abbie Berezo, Secretary – 0939 328 8240

This year’s theme brings a rootin’-tootin’ twist with a Cowboy and Cowgirl Attire dress code, setting the stage for a day filled with nostalgia, laughter, and renewed friendships. From 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM, the coliseum will come alive with fun games, exciting raffles, and surprise activities that promise to make the gathering truly memorable.

“Every reunion is a chance to relive the spirit of ANS — the camaraderie, the lessons, and the joy that shaped who we are today. We invite all alumni, from every batch, to be part of this celebration of heritage and unity,” said ANSAFI President Roy Melgo.

Alumni are encouraged to coordinate with their respective batch presidents for participation. A registration fee of P150covers entry to a full day of entertainment, bonding, and the chance to reconnect with long-lost classmates and mentors.

With a proud legacy of molding leaders, dreamers, and achievers, Abellana National School continues to be a beacon of pride. This year’s grand reunion is not only a celebration of cherished memories but also a reaffirmation of the bonds that keep the Abellana spirit alive across generations.

So mark your calendars, shine those boots, and get ready to ride into a day of joy and connection — ANS style!

