USC gains confidence boost with upset of Ateneo in SSL Cebu Leg

CEBU CITY, Philippines — For the University of San Carlos (USC) Lady Warriors, their victory over Ateneo de Manila University in the 2025 Shakey’s Super League (SSL) National Invitationals Cebu Leg was more than just a huge upset win but a loud statement and a timely confidence boost for their upcoming Cesafi campaign.

The Lady Warriors, the defending Cesafi women’s volleyball champions, stunned the heavily-favored Lady Eagles before an electrified home crowd at the Mandaue Sports Complex on Saturday night, August 23.

They rallied from two sets down to shock the UAAP squad, 19-25, 23-25, 25-21, 25-21, 15-13.

For USC’s head coach, Grace Antigua, storming back from two sets down was a testament of their resilience despite only joining this tournament to gain experience with little expectations of winning against Manila powerhouses.

“This is a big boost for the team’s confidence,” said USC head coach Grace Antigua.

“We joined this tournament to gain experience for Cesafi, and this win shows our players that they can compete with strong teams. It’s the pride of our school and our province,” she added.

‘NEVER-SAY-DIE’ SPIRIT

Antigua credited her team’s resilience and ‘never-say-die’ spirit despite being down by two sets and still reeling from their stinging four-set loss to Adamson in the opener.

Cesafi’s reigning finals MVP Ghanna Suan tallied 18 points built on 15 kills, two blocks, and a service ace, while Angel Galinato matched her output with 15 kills, two blocks, and a service ace of her own to lead USC.

Gerusha Atay chipped in nine points all from kills.

On Ateneo’s side, Faye Nisperos spoiled her 17 points from 15 kills, one block and one service ace. Zey Mitzi Pacia and Jihan Chatico had 15 and 13 points, respectively.

“Napakalaking confidence boost para sa amin kasi alam naman natin ang Ateneo is malaking university sa Manila and natalo namin sila,” said Suan. “It’s a great reward for the effort we put in. Puso talaga yung teammates ko.”

With the Cesafi season looming, USC hopes to carry the lessons and confidence gained from this national-level triumph into their title defense.

They next face University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) to wrap up their SSL campaign on a high note.

