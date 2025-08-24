LPA east of Mindanao likely to worsen Sunday – Pagasa

MANILA, Philippines — The low-pressure area (LPA) inside the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) has intensified and already has a “high” chance of developing into a tropical depression within the next 24 hours, according to the state weather bureau.

In its 5 p.m. update on Saturday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said that as of 2 p.m., the LPA was last located 940 kilometers east of southern Mindanao.

“[The LPA] now has a ‘high’ potential of developing into a tropical depression within the next 24 hours,” Pagasa noted.

READ: Isang develops into a tropical storm, leaves PAR Saturday

The weather system is forecast to bring heavy rains to the eastern portion of Visayas and Mindanao on Sunday, according to Pagasa weather specialist Leanne Loreto.

Loreto said the LPA is expected to bring rain in the areas of Bohol, Eastern Samar, Leyte, Southern Leyte, Caraga, Davao Region and Sarangani.

Loreto said the LPA was seen to move north-northwestward from the east of Mindanao, heading up to the eastern Visayas.

“It will approach our land, especially the northeastern side of Mindanao, tomorrow, so continued rains are expected,” she added in Filipino.

10th cyclone to enter PH

Due to the rains that the LPA may cause in the eastern portions of Visayas and Mindanao, the weather specialist advised residents to be cautious of the possibility of flash floods and landslides, as well as of high water levels.

“If we need to evacuate, let’s update our barangay units,” Loreto said.

Should the LPA become a tropical depression, it will be given a local name, “Jacinto,” and be the 10th cyclone in the country for 2025.

Meanwhile, the tropical storm with an international name “Kajiki” (formerly Isang) was last located 570 kilometers west of Sinait, Ilocos Sur, outside PAR.

Kajiki, which exited the PAR on Saturday morning, was packing maximum sustained winds of 85 kilometers per hour (km/h) and gusts of 105 km/h, moving westward at 30 km/h.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP