Gungun Gica welcomes CHR probe over viral video

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Dumanjug Mayor Efren Guntrano “Gungun” Gica said he welcomes an investigation by the Commission on Human Rights (CHR) after a video of him slapping the father or a cyber pornography victim went viral on social media.

Gica said he did what he did because of the need to protect the interest of the children in their town.

“Nakasabot ko sa tahas sa Commission on Human Rights (CHR) ug andam ako nga makigtambayayong kanila tungod kay kabahin kana sa ilang trabaho. Hinuon, dili ako mohunong sa pagtuman sa akong obligasyon sa pagprotekta sa tawhanong katungod, labi na sa mga minor ug sa tanang residente sa Dumnajug,” he said in a statement which he shared on his Facebook page Saturday night.

(I understand the mandate of the Commission on Human Rights and I am prepared to cooperate with them because this is part of their job. However, I will not stop from adhering to my obligation of protecting human rights, especially that of the minors and the other residents of Dumanjug.)

At the same time, Gica issued a warning against anyone who will continue to abuse their children and engage in illegal activities.

“To the people of Dumanjug, I want to be clear: My administration will not tolerate child abuse, rape, child pornography, or drug pushing. We will work tirelessly with our police department and MSWDO to ensure that every criminal who preys on our community is held accountable. We will use every legal resource at our disposal to see that they are brought to justice and that our town remains a safe place for everyone. Ipa priso gyud tamo (I will send you to jail)!” he said in a social media post on August 22.

Cyber pornography

On the same day, Gica posted a video of him confronting a father and his partner, who were both accused of selling explicit photos and videos to foreign nationals. Gica said that the man was his relative.

The video has so far earned over 29, 000 reactions and 15,000 shares as of this writing.

Gica said the couple visited his home last August 19 to seek his assistance to supposedly clear their names over their alleged involvement in cyber pornography.

He said that he had the two arrested by the police on Monday, August 18, following reports received by the Municipal Social Welfare and Development Office (MSWDO) from an 11-year-old child who claimed that she had been used by the couple in cyber pornography since she was 10.

The child claimed that they would engage in video calls with foreign clients and are paid P30, 000 to P50, 000 per call.

“Ni angkon ang babaye nga dugay na cya nagbuhat ani ug na apil lang ang bata tungod ang client mangita gyud ug bata,” Gica said in his post.

(The woman admitted that she has been doing this for a long time and the child was included because a client was looking for a child.)

‘Dili ko mu ila ug paryente’

On Tuesday evening, August 19, Gica said MSWDO personnel went to see to inform him that the couple also used their own child in their cyber pornography business.

“DUMANJUG, I want you all to know if manghilabot mu ug mga bata, dili ko mahadlok nga e.sulod tamao derecho sa prisohan bisan wla pa ma file ang kaso,’ Gica said.

(Dumanjug, I want you to know that I will not hesitate to send you to jail even if no charges have been filed against you, if you involve the children [in your illegal activities].)

“Dili ko mu ila ug paryente, Leader nako or opisyales sa brgy or sa Lungsod. Hutdon tamo paslak sa prisohan,” he added.

(I will not tolerate even by relatives. My leaders or officials of the barangays or our town. I will send all of you to prison.)

