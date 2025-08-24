Jaguars fight hard in exit game vs Adamson; Benilde books finals slot
CEBU CITY, Philippines — With their backs against the wall, the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars fought valiantly before falling to the Adamson Falcons, 43-52, in the Cebu City Inter-Collegiate Basketball Tournament 2025 on Saturday night, August 23, at the Cebu City Sports Institute.
What was expected to be a one-sided affair turned into a gritty battle, featuring five lead changes, two deadlocks, and a brief USJ-R lead in the second half.
Though the loss eliminated the Jaguars from the tournament, they bowed out showing heart and resilience.
Veteran guard Christian Sollano led the way for USJ-R with 13 points, five rebounds, and three steals. Adamson’s Earl Medina, however, earned Player of the Game honors after tallying 13 points, five rebounds, two assists, a block, and a steal.
Promising rookie Fritz John Gonzales, a former USPF Baby Panther, showed flashes of what he can bring in the upcoming Cesafi season. He posted nine points, five rebounds, five assists, and four steals before a late-game collision forced him out with a hip injury.
For Adamson, Matthew Montebon chipped in eight points as the Falcons improved to 2-1 in the tournament.
Statistically, the game was evenly matched in many areas—USJ-R even outscored Adamson off turnovers, 16-17—but the Falcons’ dominance on second-chance opportunities (20-2) proved decisive.
The Jaguars trailed by just one at halftime, 28-29, after a 13-point scoring run and even seized a 43-41 lead early in the fourth before Adamson closed the game with an 11-0 run.
BENILDE CRUISES TO THE FINALS
In the day’s first game, the De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde Blazers punched their ticket to the finals, extending their unbeaten run to three games with an 89-75 win over the University of Perpetual Help Altas.
Cebuano guard Gab Cometa, a former Cesafi high school Finals MVP, shone in front of his hometown crowd, delivering 15 points and four assists, including three crucial three-pointers in the final period.
Matthew Oli added 13 points, while Alin Liwag contributed 11 points, seven rebounds, two assists, and a steal for Benilde.
The Altas were paced by Shawn Orgo with 15 points, while Patrick Sleat and Kenki Daremdes added 14 and 11, respectively.
Action resumes today with a pivotal double-header: Adamson faces the Altas at 8 p.m. for the last finals berth, while the USC Warriors take on Adamson earlier at 6 p.m. in hopes of forcing their way into the battle-for-third.
