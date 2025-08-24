Bohol identifies 7 ASF hot spots, intensifies advocacy campaign

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The African Swine Fever (ASF) continues to threaten the hog industry in Bohol province with at least seven hot spot areas already identified.

In a report, the Bohol Provincial Government said that 6,043 hogs from 1,636 backyard raisers were depopulated from November 2024 to June 2025 as a containment measure implemented in the hotspot areas in Catigbian, Candijay, Valencia, Mabini, Maribojoc, Alicia, and Ubay.

“ASF continues to pose serious risks in Bohol,” the provincial government said in an advisory.

Dr. Meydallyn Paman, the Bohol Provincial Veterinarian, said there is an urgent need for vigilance since the ASF has “no available vaccine or cure.”

In the absence of the needed vaccines, Paman said that biosecurity remains the most effective defense against the spread of ASF. It was also both cost-efficient and dependable in protecting hogs from the disease, she added.

Advocacy campaign

Meanwhile, the Provincial Veterinarian (OPV) have been working with the Municipal Agriculture Office of the affected localities to educate residents about the threats of the ASF.

The most recent ASF advocacy campaign was held on August 20 at the Mayor Pablo O. Lim Memorial Astrodome in Valencia town. It was participated by barangay officials and grassroots volunteers, barangay livestock aides (BALA), barangay health workers (BHW), and tanods from Valencia’s 35 barangays.

During the gathering, the OPV urged hog raisers and residents to immediately report any suspected ASF cases for proper testing and blood sampling, underscoring that “early detection is crucial in containing the outbreak.”

Governor Aris Aumentado earlier announced that he will make agriculture a priority during his second-term in office to, prioritizing programs that will boost food security and protect the farmers’ livelihood.

The Provincial Government’s ASF advocacy campaign is a key step in shielding the local hog industry and ensuring that farming families are not burdened by the disease.

