Minglanilla off to a strong start in Gullas Cup 2025 hoop wars

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Defending champion Abante Minglanilla opened its title-retention campaign in style, dispatching Blissful Sibonga, 97-84, in the Cong. Rhea Gullas Cup 2025 First District Basketball Tournament on Saturday night, August 23, at the San Fernando Sports Complex in southern Cebu.

Cy Emmanuel Tamarra and Kurt Daniel Erediano led the charge for Minglanilla. Tamarra tallied 18 points, two rebounds, and two assists, while Erediano dominated inside with a double-double of 14 points and 16 rebounds, adding three steals and two assists. Lance Kendrew Selma and Khranz Lan Joy Mendaros contributed 13 and 10 points, respectively.

Despite the loss, Sibonga’s Teodoro Recopelacion Jr. shone with 27 points, four steals, and four rebounds. Niño Hermia also chipped in 24 points, but their efforts fell short against the depth and experience of coach Atty. Boyet Velez’s squad.

Minglanilla controlled the boards, outrebounding Sibonga 49-36, and overwhelmed them with bench production, 51-17. They also outscored Sibonga in the paint, 72-50.

In other results, last year’s runner-up Talisay Aksyon Agad made a statement with a 115-70 demolition of host team San Fernando Buffalos, powered by Arvinji Paras’ 25 points.

Sidlak Carcar also picked up a win, beating Naga Akong Garbo, 69-58, behind Treb Josaphane Mancao’s 14-point performance.

