Kiersten Sy: Cebu’s prodigy nurtured by family support, determination

CEBU CITY, Philippines – In a world where youthful talent often dazzles on its own, the story of Kiersten Candice Sy proves that behind every shining star stands a family whose love and guidance fuel that brilliance.

Born on January 4, 2008, the Cebu native is the eldest of three children and a student under the STEM-Health strand.

At just 17 years old, she has already carried the Philippine flag on the global stage as a member of the Philippine team for International Champions in Education.

Her achievements, which include her recent multiple gold medals and awards at the Siam International Math and Science Olympics (SIMSO), tell a story of talent, persistence, and excellence.

Yet, beyond the accolades, what stands out most is how her family’s unwavering support shaped her journey.

From humble beginnings to global recognition

An early affirmation planted the seeds of confidence that would later bloom into her love for math and science.

“Ever since I was young, I was very supported by my parents and my siblings. They’ve always believed in the things that I liked and they also believed in my potential,” Kiersten shared.

Interestingly, it wasn’t Kiersten who first pushed herself toward the competitive academic path.

It was her mother, Cathy Sy, who recalled how it all began with humble beginnings.

According to her, Kiersten started small, bagging merit or silver awards, but she kept growing because they encouraged her to try.

That gentle push from her parents eventually led Kiersten to embrace math and science not just as subjects she was good at, but as passions worth pursuing.

Kiersten’s first competition came as early as first grade, when she joined a district-level Mathematics Teachers Association of the Philippines (MTAP) competition.

With that as a stepping stone, she eventually competed internationally with her first competition in fourth grade.

Each milestone wasn’t just hers to celebrate, it became a shared victory for her family.

Kiersten admits that the motivation often came from her younger sister, also a budding math and science achiever, who pushes her to aim higher.

“Actually, I think the biggest motivation for me is probably my sister. Actually, she is very competitive. So she would always tell my mom like she really wants to be like me. She would always say she wants to get higher awards than me. So I get motivated to do better,” Kiersten narrated.

Conquering the international stage

One of Kiersten’s most recent milestones came during the Siam International Math and Science Olympics (SIMSO) held in Thailand, where she competed in both math and science against hundreds of young talents from around the world.

Unlike many of her competitors who came with stacks of review notes and rigid routines, Kiersten’s approach was more grounded in balance.

She used her regular classes as review sessions, making sure she fully understood lessons by asking teachers for clarifications and supplementing these with independent research.

“Actually there was no schedule because at that time, we already had class so it was very busy. So I kind of used the class as the review. Like if there was a topic in math or science that I wasn’t sure of, then I would ask the teacher to further understand more. And then I think it was also based on how much I know and researched questions I’ve tried before,” she explained.

The competition itself pushed her limits, particularly in science, where the advanced physics questions proved to be more challenging than she had anticipated. Yet, Kiersten viewed the experience as an opportunity to grow.

“The science one was very new. There were some that I really knew already. But then, the physics part was what really annoyed me. I knew the topic but they made it a bit harder so I had a hard time,” she recalled.

Beyond the test papers and problem sets, what stood out for Kiersten was the chance to meet peers from different countries, each one passionate and driven in their own way.

She vividly remembers how they prepared diligently with thick reviewers and notes in hand, something that left her inspired and motivated.

“It made me even more motivated because whenever I see them before the competition starts, they would always have reviewers, they would be memorizing things, and sometimes I would think I don’t even have a reviewer with me. I would usually just research and then after that, when I’m done, I rest. So I always think and I’m inspired that they have more time for that,” Kiersten shared.

The connections she formed, however brief, added color to the experience.

According to her, she joined fellow participants during the awarding day, in exchanging souvenirs and warm congratulations, a moment that reminded her that competitions are not just about winning medals, but also about building bridges across cultures.

In SIMSO, Kiersten’s efforts were rewarded with multiple recognitions that highlighted not just her talent but also her consistency in excelling on the global stage.

She brought home the Worldstar Award as the Top Scorer from the Philippines, the Simsolver Award for winning Gold in both Math and Science, and the Legendary Award, a rare distinction given to top awardees recognized for three consecutive years.

On top of these, she als0 secured a Gold Medal and 1st Runner-Up placement in both Math and Science categories for the Senior Secondary Level, standing tall among more than 500 participants worldwide.

Beyond numbers and formulas

But Kiersten is not defined solely by her achievements in academics. At her current school, she is also known as a sports writer in their publication, a role she embraced since eighth grade.

Despite little training in journalism at first, she surprised even herself by landing a spot in the top five in a journalism competition when she was young.

Writing became another avenue for her to explore creativity, balance her academic pursuits, and build her confidence.

At home, she finds balance in simple joys, listening to music, dabbling in art, or simply spending time with family.

Friends describe her as quiet and introverted, while her parents and peers often add that she is “too kind.”

Faith, resilience, and grounding

Behind her medals are moments of doubt and pressure. Kiersten admits she does not always handle expectations well.

“Whenever I feel pressured, I end up doing really bad. So I just ignore it. I go at my own pace,” she said.

Her coping mechanism is simple yet powerful: focus on what she loves, remember her parents’ reminder that she is doing it for herself, and pray before every competition.

“Usually what I do before a competition is I would try to remember everything that I got to research and then I just always pray. Yeah, I always pray because I always get nervous, especially I always have doubts na; “What if I don’t know the topic?” So then I wouldn’t know how to solve it,” Kiersten said.

The role of parental guidance

For her mother, guiding Kiersten was never about demanding perfection but nurturing potential.

She recalls encouraging Kiersten to try, reminding her that success comes not from pressure but from passion.

Cathy’s belief that parental love can shape children into their best selves has proven true, not just with Kiersten but also with her younger daughter, who recently earned a Worldstar Award in the Philippine International Math and Science Olympics (PIMSO).

With the future looking promising for Kiersten, she dreams of pursuing a career in medicine, inspired by her mother who is a dentist, and continues to prepare for upcoming competitions in Japan later this year and the United States in 2026.

Kiersten also bathed in scholarship offers from prestigious schools in Cebu and Manila, with institutions seeing her potential.

Yet for Kiersten, the dream remains simple;

“For my studies, I just want anything related to medicine because I was very interested sa science talaga, at the start palang. I was also motivated since my mom is actually a dentist. And then just generally in life, I just want a happy and peaceful life,” she said.

A lesson in support

Kiersten’s story is a testament to how far love and guidance can take a child.

Talent may be natural, but it flourishes best in the soil of encouragement, patience, and belief.

For every medal Kiersten brings home, her family shares the victory, not just because they stood by her, but because they walked with her every step of the way.

In the end, her advice to young dreamers echoes the very lesson her parents taught her:

“You should be open to trying new things. Whenever they like something, they should really go for it.”

For her, success isn’t just about medals or trophies, it’s about courage, curiosity, and the willingness to take the first step. /csl

