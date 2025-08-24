Cebu Greats notch 5-win streak as playoff hunt continues

CEBU CITY, Philippines — From a rocky start marred by player exodus and salary delays, the Cebu Greats have turned their season around, notching their longest winning streak with a hard-fought 97-93 win over the Valenzuela City Magic in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) on Saturday night, August 23, at the Nueva Ecija Coliseum.

The streak is Cebu’s longest of the season with five game wins and a testament to the team’s resilience after early setbacks threatened to derail their campaign.

Veteran shooter Jan Jamon and guard Jun Manzo led the resurgence, each scoring 22 points. Jamon also celebrated a personal milestone, surpassing 1,000 career points in the MPBL, while Manzo added five assists and three rebounds to his stat line.

Big man Reeve Ugsang provided muscle inside with 20 points and 11 rebounds, while former UAAP star Paul Desiderio earned his second “Best Player of the Game” award after posting 19 points, seven boards, seven assists, and a steal.

Valenzuela’s Kobe Monje poured in a game-high 24 points, backed by Jan Fermento’s 15 and Nemesis Dela Cruz’s 13, but it wasn’t enough to stop Cebu’s momentum.

The win lifted Cebu to 10th place at 10-15, jumping two spots from 12th, and keeping them alive and kicking in their playoff hunt.

Now with four crucial games remaining against Zamboanga (Aug. 28), Pangasinan (Sept. 8), Davao Occidental (Sept. 15), and Bacolod (Sept. 22), the Greats have a chance to complete one of the season’s most remarkable turnarounds. /csl

