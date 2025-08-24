Khonghun: Quiboloy extradition to US is PH’s ‘moral obligation’

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine government has a moral and legal duty to extradite televangelist Apollo Quiboloy to the United States for his alleged crimes, Deputy Speaker and Zambales Rep. Jefferson Khonghun said on Sunday.

“Extradition is more than a technical process – it is a moral obligation. This shows that our country is ready to hold abusers accountable,” Khonghun said in a mix of English and Filipino.

He issued the statement in response to the US government’s request for Quiboloy’s extradition to face charges there. The request, first made in June, was made public only on Wednesday.

Khonghun also underscored the gravity of human trafficking as a crime.

“Trafficking is one of the most heinous crimes. It destroys lives and preys on the weakest among us. No one should escape accountability, especially when we’re talking about the abuse of women and children,” he said.

He also noted that trafficking is a transnational crime that demands international cooperation, citing the Palermo Convention endorsed by the Philippines in 2002, which mandates governments to prosecute offenders.

“If we claim to protect our people but allow traffickers to hide here, then we fail not only our victims but also our international commitments. The Philippines must stand with the global community in eradicating human trafficking,” Khonghun said.

Quiboloy, founder of the Philippines-based Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KJC) church, is wanted in the United States on charges of sex trafficking, bulk cash smuggling, and immigration fraud.

A federal warrant for his arrest was issued in November 2021.

KJC members were allegedly forced to solicit donations, which were reportedly used to fund church operations and the lavish lifestyle of its leaders.

According to the US Federal Bureau of Investigation, church members were also pressured to enter sham marriages or secure fraudulent student visas to continue soliciting donations across the United States.

Quiboloy is also facing human trafficking charges before a Pasig City court and sexual abuse charges before a Quezon City court filed by former members who accused him of sexual exploitation.

The Department of Justice said Quiboloy’s cases in the Philippines must be resolved first before the extradition process can begin./mcm

