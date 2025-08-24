Heavy rains expected in Cebu due to nearby LPA

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu and other parts of the Visayas are bracing for days of heavy rainfall due to the presence of two major weather systems, low-pressure area (LPA) and the southwest monsoon (habagat), the state weather bureau warned Sunday.

In its weather advisory issued at 11 a.m. on August 24, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said widespread rains will affect huge portions of the country beginning today Sunday until midweek.

Cebu, along with Bohol, Leyte, Samar, and several provinces in Mindanao, is forecast to experience significant rainfall amounts between 50 to 100 millimeters within 24 hours, they said, due to the presence of the nearby LPA.

For Cebu, intermittent heavy rains are expected beginning Sunday afternoon, August 24, and may last through Monday, August 25, Pagasa added.

Earlier, the state weather bureau said the LPA may develop into a tropical depression within the day.

As of 3 a.m. on Sunday, the weather disturbance was spotted 445 kilometers northeast of Surigao del Sur.

The same forecast also showed that heavy rainfall ranging from 50 to 100 millimeters is expected across different parts of the country over the next three days.

From Sunday, August 24, until noon on Monday, August 25, rains will affect Masbate, Albay, Sorsogon, Biliran, Leyte, the Samar provinces, Southern Leyte, Bohol, Agusan del Norte, Agusan del Sur, Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte, and Surigao del Sur.

By Monday noon through Tuesday noon, August 26, the heavy rains will shift toward Aurora, Batangas, Cavite, Laguna, Rizal, Quezon, the Bicol provinces, Occidental and Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, Biliran, and the Samar provinces.

Then from Tuesday noon until Wednesday noon, August 27, the rains are forecast to affect Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Aurora, and the Bicol region.

Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon, locally known as habagat, is also expected to enhance rainfall across western sections of the Visayas and Palawan.

From Monday noon to Tuesday noon, habagat-induced rains will prevail over Aklan, Antique, Capiz, Guimaras, Iloilo, and Palawan.

By Tuesday noon through Wednesday noon, the affected areas will include Marinduque, Occidental and Oriental Mindoro, Palawan, Romblon, Aklan, and Antique.

Disaster preparedness

Pagasa has urged disaster risk reduction and management offices (DRRMOs) in Cebu and other affected provinces to prepare for possible emergencies.

“The public and disaster risk reduction and management offices concerned are advised to take all necessary measures to protect life and property,” the advisory read.

Local governments are expected to issue updates, especially in areas with histories of flash floods and landslides. Residents, particularly those in disaster-prone areas, are likewise reminded to monitor advisories and move to safer ground when rainfall becomes intense.

In the meantime, Pagasa explained that a Weather Advisory differs from a Heavy Rainfall Warning in scope and purpose.

The bureau explained that a Weather Advisory provides a 24-hour outlook at the provincial level, offering a broader forecast of potential weather disturbances. While it is helpful for general preparation, it lacks the precision needed for short-term decisions.

“Since a Weather Advisory is based on a 24-hour outlook, it should not be used as a basis for class suspensions or other official decisions,” they added.

In contrast, a Heavy Rainfall Warning is more immediate, giving forecasts for the next three hours and applying down to the municipal level. These warnings use Doppler radar to track real-time rainfall intensity, making them more accurate and effective for flood-prone areas. /csl

