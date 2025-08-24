Lapu-Lapu drug bust: High-value suspects nabbed, P748K shabu seized

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Two individuals identified as high-value targets (HVTs) were arrested in Lapu-Lapu City during a buy-bust operation that led to the confiscation of illegal drugs worth around P748,000 on Saturday night, August 23.

The anti-drug operation, carried out by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Lapu-Lapu City Team with support from the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office Station 2, was conducted around 9:02 p.m. at Sitio Lasang, Barangay Mactan.

Authorities identified the primary target as alias “Rey,” 23, a dancer and resident of Barangay Calamba, Cebu City.

Also arrested was his cohort, alias “Jane,” 46, a masseuse, who is also from Barangay Calamba.

Confiscated from the suspects were six packs of suspected shabu weighing around 110 grams, buy-bust money, and a cellphone believed to contain drug-related transactions.

The seized drugs were submitted to the PDEA 7 Regional Office Laboratory for proper examination and disposition.

Authorities said the arrests were the result of a week-long case buildup, supported by intelligence from a confidential informant.

Investigators also revealed that the suspects had the capacity to distribute around 500 grams of shabu weekly, highlighting their role in the illegal drug network in Metro Cebu.

PDEA noted that both suspects are considered high-value targets because of the volume of drugs they allegedly handled.

The suspects currently remain in custody as authorities prepare to file charges for selling and possession of illegal drugs.

The sale of illegal drugs carries a maximum penalty of life imprisonment and a fine ranging from P500,000 to P1 million.

