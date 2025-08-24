NUJP reminds media of ethical code after Vico’s claims vs Korina, Babao

MANILA, Philippines – The National Union of Journalists of the Philippines (NUJP) reminded media practitioners on Sunday that any form of compensation for “favorable coverage” is a threat to editorial independence.

In its statement, the NUJP said the practice of accepting fees “erodes trust in our profession and in its practitioners and plays into the narrative that journalism can be bought and sold, undermining its critical role as a watchdog against corruption, whether in government or the private sector.”

The statement was made after Pasig Mayor Vico Sotto suggested on social media that broadcasters Korina Sanchez and Julius Babao were paid to interview Curlee and Sarah Discaya, his defeated rival in the May midterm elections.

The two news anchors have denied any unethical practice.

In its statement, the NUJP called on the media community to “revisit and reaffirm” the ethical guidelines found in both the Journalists’ Code of Ethics and the NUJP’s Ethical Guide for Filipino Journalists.

“Difficult as it is, we cannot take pride in calling ourselves journalists without adhering to the basic standards and guiding principles of the profession,” the NUJP emphasized.

While the group acknowledged solicitation as a common practice in the industry, it noted that it may be a “matter of survival where many colleagues are paid minimum wage or less for work.”

NUJP also cited other ethical dilemmas among media practitioners, such as seeking advertisers for salaries, and accepting public relations work to “get by.”

It then urged media companies to compensate staff fairly.

“The media community has long been aware of these conditions and the dangers they pose to the ethical practice of the profession. It has been working tirelessly to address these,” the NUJP said.

Two Discaya companies were listed among 15 others as having cornered some P100 billion worth of the Department of Public Works and Highways’ flood control contracts.

In his post, Sotto called the alleged payment to journalists in exchange for being featured on their platforms “shameful and violative” of the code of ethics, though “not technically illegal.”

Sanchez’ camp has denied the accusations, saying these “clearly constitute cyberlibel.”

Babao also denied the allegations, describing his interview with the Discayans as a “profile feature of a couple who rose from rags to riches because of their different business ventures.”

