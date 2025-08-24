WDSF Cebu Open 2025 kicks off, highlighting city’s dancesport legacy

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The World Dancesport Federation (WDSF) Cebu Open 2025 kicked off on Sunday, August 24, at the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino, marking another milestone in the city’s decades-long commitment to the sport.

This long-running international competition welcomed back key figures who played pivotal roles in dancesport’s growth in Cebu, including former mayor Tomas Osmeña, Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) Chairman Patrick “Pato” Gregorio, and Philippine Dancesport Federation (PDSF) president Becky Garcia.

More than 1,200 entries from around a dozen countries will vie for honors in the event, hosted by the PDSF, Cebu City Sports Commission (CCSC), and the PSC.

PSC Chairman Gregorio, recalled his close ties to the city, having served as general manager of the Waterfront Hotel and as one of the sports leaders who helped bring the 2005 Southeast Asian (SEA) Games to Cebu—where the Philippines clinched gold medals in dancesport.

“My message is simple: it starts with a dream and with passion,” Gregorio told athletes during his speech. “To have passion, you need sincerity. You have to commit to succeed. Kailangan passionate kayo sa sports nyo.”

He also praised Cebu’s grassroots sports program, initiated by former CCSC chairman and Dancesport Team Cebu City founder, now PSC Commissioner Edward Hayco, which has produced top athletes and reached tens of thousands of public school students.

“Cebu is truly an epicenter of grassroots development in the Philippines,” Gregorio said. “With leaders like Vice Mayor Tom and a community led by Ed Hayco, congratulations to all of you. And to Ma’am Becky [Garcia], maraming salamat. I’m very happy to be back here.”

Hayco, in turn, acknowledged the support he received from Osmeña and Gregorio in elevating dancesport in Cebu.

“I remember when we brought Cebu’s first dancesport gold medal to Mayor Tom. He told me to bring that gold to the barangays, to teach everyone for free,” Hayco shared.

“Fast forward 25 years, we’ve taught over 50,000 kids in public schools across Cebu through volunteerism. This PSC Chairman, back in 2005, urged us to host the SEA Games, and we won two gold medals. Now he’s back, still supporting us.”

Osmeña, who strongly backed the sport’s grassroots approach during his time as mayor, expressed pride in how far it has come.

“Twenty-five years ago, I said dancesport cannot only be for the rich—it should be for everybody, especially kids,” Osmeña said. “I’m proud and happy to see so many gathered here today. I hope this continues.”

Also present at the ceremony were Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival and PDSF president Becky Garcia, whose organization has been instrumental in staging this annual international event in Cebu. /csl

