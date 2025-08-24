Road safety: What to do when road accidents happen

CEBU CITY, Philippines — With the rising number of road accidents reported almost every day in Cebu City, it pays to know what to do if you find yourself involved in one, or even just witnessing it.

Knowing the right steps can save lives, prevent further dangers on the road, and ensure that legal and settlement processes go smoothly later on.

In an interview with CDN Digital, PSSg Jacinto A. Arnado Jr., Traffic Investigator of the Cebu City Police Office’s Traffic Enforcement Unit (TEU), shared practical advice on what both motorists and bystanders should do in the event of an accident.

1. If you’re involved in the accident…

First things first: stop immediately. Don’t attempt to flee or move away from the scene.

Wait for help and call for enforcers or police so they can take down details such as licenses and OR/CR, and make a proper sketch of the incident.

This sketch is critical, especially if the case ends up in court.

2. If you’re a witness or bystander…

Your role is equally important. Take note of who is involved, whether there are injuries, and whether pedestrians are part of the accident.

When calling responders, provide this information right away so authorities will know if an ambulance is urgently needed.

It’s also better to call official hotlines rather than just watching from the sidelines. The TEU can be reached at 0942-376-3450, but if there are serious injuries, the first call should always be for an ambulance.

Barangay personnel and the CCTO may also be contacted to help coordinate the response.

3. Should you move the vehicles?

Not immediately. Vehicles involved in the accident must remain in place until they are sketched by traffic investigators.

This documentation serves as official evidence if a case is filed in court.

Only after the sketch is completed can the vehicles be moved aside.

4. After the scene is cleared…

For accidents involving only damage to property, the parties are advised to proceed to the TEU office at South Road Properties (SRP) for further investigation and to secure a police report.

If there are injuries, investigations may be pending until both parties can give their accounts.

The TEU follows up on injured parties to complete the report.

5. Common mistakes to avoid

Arnado noted that bystanders often crowd around the scene without actually helping, and worse, some tamper with the vehicles or belongings of those involved.

This makes the job harder for responders and risks losing important evidence.

Instead of crowding, bystanders should assist by calling authorities.

6. Preventive advice

At the end of the day, the best way to handle accidents is to avoid them.

Arnado reminds motorists to slow down, follow traffic rules, and never drive when sleepy or under the influence of alcohol.

Simple discipline on the road goes a long way in keeping everyone safe.

Knowing what to do during and after a road accident isn’t just about following procedure, it’s about saving lives, preventing further dangers on the road, and making sure justice and accountability are served.

With the rise of accident reports in Cebu City, let this serve as a timely reminder for motorists and bystanders alike: stay calm, follow the proper steps, and above all, drive responsibly to help keep our roads safer for everyone. /csl