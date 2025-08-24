Buildrite stuns Johnro, advances to AEBC Corporate Cup finals after 6 years

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Against all odds, UAP-Buildrite Construction delivered the biggest surprise of the season, dethroning top-seeded Johnro Electrical in a nail-biting 69-67 semifinal win in the Architects and Engineers Basketball Club (AEBC) 8th Corporate Cup on Saturday, August 23, at the University of San Carlos (USC) Downtown Campus gymnasium.

For Buildrite, the victory was more than just a ticket to the championship game. It ended a six-year absence from the finals and proved that persistence pays off.

READ: 8th AEBC Corporate Cup opens with excitement and stronger camaraderie

Down the stretch, John Buhawe refused to let their dream slip away. The fiery guard exploded for 24 points and sealed the win with a clutch layup in the dying seconds, sending the Buildrite bench into a frenzy. He also tallied five rebounds and two assists.

Dexcel Caadan added 17 points, while Michael Cinco chipped in 10 to back Buhawe in the upset triumph.

Johnro, which dominated the eliminations, was left stunned. Ian Manalili tried to carry the fight with 15 points, six rebounds, five assists, and two steals, while Paulo Muñez and Daniel Culanag contributed 11 and 10, respectively.

Buildrite now turns its sights on Kinsman Engineering in next weekend’s finals, where they aim to complete their fairytale run.

Johnro, meanwhile, will battle former champion Avantrac for third place. /csl

