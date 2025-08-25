Liloan robbery suspect nabbed after mauling senior citizen

By: Lyle Andales and Paul Lauro - CDN Digital | August 25,2025 - 09:56 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 25-year-old man was arrested after allegedly mauling and robbing a senior citizen along the Transcentral Highway in Barangay Cotcot in Liloan, Cebu past midnight of Sunday, August 24.

Police identified the suspect as Armando Sacristan Vergara, 25, single, and a resident of Purok Mahogany in the same barangay.

However, Vergara’s companion, who is yet to be identified by the police, managed to flee.

Their victim, identified as Arthuro Tagalog Dacalos, 64, also of Purok Mahogany, was driving his motorcycle home around 12:30 a.m. when he was blocked by two men upon reaching the riprap area of the Cotcot River.

The assailants declared robbery and forcibly took his wallet containing P10,000 cash and personal belongings.

Despite Dacalos’ pleas not to be harmed, one of the suspects, Vergara, punched him twice near his left eyebrow, causing injuries and knocking him off his motorcycle which left him wounded and shaken.

The other suspect fled with the stolen wallet, but Vergara was cornered and arrested by the tanods of Barangay Cotcot.

Authorities said the suspect is currently detained at the Liloan Municipal Police Station.

Responding police officers later confirmed that the victim’s wallet had been emptied and that he sustained injuries from both the assault and the fall.

Police said a complaint for robbery is now being prepared for the filing against Vergara.

