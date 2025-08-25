MCWD to get water from Cordova desalination plant before year ends

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — The Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MWCD) is expected to receive a boost in their operations with water coming from a desalination plant in Cordova town.

Lawyer Jess Anthony Garcia, president of Vivant Water, said they were targeting to deliver 20 million liters of desalinated water per day to MCWD before the year would end.

The water will come from a P2-billion utility-scale seawater desalination plant operated by Island Mactan Cordova Corporation (IMCC) that is now on its final commissioning phase.

Garcia said the facility, considered as the first of its kind in the country, would be expected to remedy Metro Cebu’s dependence on surface and ground water sources.

He said that desalination would be sustainable because they would never run out of supply of seawater that they could use.

50 meters below the seabed

The desalination plant operated by IMCC, a Vivant subsidiary, is facing the Hiluntungan Channel in Cordova town where water is “cleaner.”

“We are getting it 50 meters under so dili affected sa movement sa (it would not be affected of the movement of the) tide. That’s why its sustainable,” Garcia said.

Garcia gave the assurance that they would not disturb marine life and the livelihood of fishermen in the area since they would extract seawater up to 50 meters below the seabed.

“We get water deep so its clean, we do not disturb marine life,” he said.

IMCC has six deep beach wells at their plant in Brgy. Catarman and five submerged pumps, four of which are used in the “normal operations,” with the fifth one placed on standby to ensure uninterrupted water supply.

Seawater flows into their desalination plant for filtration. The company uses reverse osmosis to transform seawater into clean drinking water.

Revenue increase

Meanwhile, Vivant Corporation reported that its water business recorded a positive P 93 million income contribution for the first half of 2025, which is a reversal of the P 10 million loss it incurred during the same period last year.

In total, Vivant reported a P962 million core net income for the first six months which is 11 percent more than last year’s figures. Power generation remains its major revenue source with a P908 million income.

“Vivant recorded another double-digit growth in CCNI for the first half of 2025. The performance of Vivant Energy Corporation (Vivant Energy), spurred by its participation in the reserve market primarily drove our earnings for the semester. Despite the lower WESM prices in the first half of the year, the team’s collective effort secured strong returns,” said Arlo G. Sarmiento, Vivant Corporation CEO.

As for its water business, the company credited the increased revenue from the concession of IMCC.

In April 2025, Vivant’s water arm, Vivant Hydrocore Holdings, Inc. (VHHI), signed a 25-year Joint Venture Agreement (JVA) with MWCD to supply Metro Cebu with 20 million liters of water per day from the IMCC desalination plant.

Other revenue sources were the 45%-owned Faith Lived Out Visions 2 Ventures Holdings, Inc. (FLOWS) that increased revenues by 13% due to improved sewage operations of the Puerto Princesa Water Reclamation and Learning Center, Inc. (PPWRLC).

