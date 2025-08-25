Lawmaker pushes for creation of museum to honor Filipina heroes

MANILA, Philippines — A lawmaker has filed a bill seeking to establish a museum to celebrate and honor the Filipina heroism.

In line with the celebration of National Heroes Day, Quezon City 5th District Rep. Patrick Michael Vargas said that House Bill 3399 or the National Museum of Filipino Women Act aims to provide proper representation for women.

“National Heroes Day reminds us that heroism comes in many forms — not only on battlefields, but also in classrooms, households, and communities where Filipinos quietly fight for justice and dignity. Yet, in our textbooks and museums, women are underrepresented,” Vargas said in a statement on Sunday.

While Vargas recognizes that the National Museum Act of 1998 or Republic Act 8492 and the National Cultural Heritage Act of 2009 or RA 10066 preserve and promote cultural heritage, the lawmaker pointed out that they fall short in highlighting the historic and contemporary roles of Filipino women.

“House Bill 3399 seeks to correct this imbalance by institutionalizing a museum dedicated to Filipinas who shaped our nation,” Vargas added.

Vargas noted that the proposed museum will be established and administered by the Philippine Commission on Women, in coordination with the National Commission on Culture and the Arts, the National Historical Commission of the Philippines, and the Department of Education.

He emphasized that the proposed museum aims to honor Filipina heroes such as Gabriela Silang, Maria Josefa Llanes-Escoda, adding many Filipinas who sacrificed and worked hard for their families and the country must also be honored.

“They are the nurses and doctors [who] stood as frontliners during the pandemic; the millions of solo parents, who carry families on their shoulders; and athletes like Hidilyn Diaz, who brought home our first Olympic gold medal,” Vargas noted.

