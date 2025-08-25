Emma Tiglao wins Miss Grand International Philippines 2025

The “grandest” evening in the country concluded with the coronation of Emma Tiglao of Pampanga as Miss Grand International Philippines 2025, who bested 28 other aspirants for the title.

Tiglao received the crown at the culmination of the grand finale of the national pageant held at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on Sunday evening, Aug. 24.

The coronation was originally scheduled on Aug. 12 in the same venue, but the series of typhoons that hit the country in July prompted the organizers to move the date of the final competition.

Christine Juliane “CJ” Opiaza, the first Filipino woman to receive the “golden crown” as Miss Grand International, relinquished her national title to the new queen. She just came from the Miss Grand USA pageant in Las Vegas, and watched the Miss Universe Thailand finals in Bangkok on Saturday, Aug. 23.

Tiglao will now try to inherit the Miss Grand International crown from Opiaza at the staging of the global tilt’s 13th edition in Bangkok, Thailand, in October.

Veteran beauty queen

The veteran beauty queen has a long and colorful “career” in national pageantry that started in the 2012 Mutya ng Pilipinas pageant, where she emerged as first runner-up. She was Fourth Princess in the 2015 Miss World Philippines search, and was crowned Binibining Pilipinas Intercontinental in 2019.

The Miss Grand International pageant will not be her first global competition, though. She had already participated in the 2019 Miss Intercontinental pageant, where she finished in the semifinals.

Four more national titleholders were crowned at the conclusion of the 2025 Miss Grand International Philippines pageant.

Beatriz Abalajon Mclelland of Aklan received the Reina Hispanoamericana Filipinas title from reigning Reina Hispanoamericana Dia Mate, and now also carries the challenge of posting a second consecutive win for the Philippines.

Reigning Face of Beauty International Jeanne Isabelle Bilasano crowned Nikki Buenafe of Quezon City as Face of Beauty International Philippines, who also bears the duty of giving back-to-back wins for the country.

The Miss Asia Pacific International Philippines title went to Anita Rose Gomez of Zambales, with reigning Miss Asia Pacific International Janelis Leyba of the United States crowning her.

Additional title

A surprise additional title was awarded, the Miss Tourism World Philippines that went to Michelle Arceo Taguig City. She will try to become the second Filipino woman to be crowned Miss Tourism World.

Finishing as Miss Grand International Philippines runners-up were Margarette Briton of Bicolandia as 1st runner-up, and Beatriz Angela Ocampo of Rizal as second runner-up.

Reigning Miss World Asia Krishnah Gravidez shared hosting chores with 2024 Universal Woman Maria Gigante and 2025 Universal Woman Philippines Jasmine Omay. Actor Drei Arias joined the three ladies.