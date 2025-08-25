US Open: Alex Eala defeats world No. 14, makes history

NEW YORK — Filipino tennis sensation Alex Eala battled through a tense three-set thriller to defeat Denmark’s Clara Tauson in the first round of the US Open on Sunday night, pulling off a dramatic 6-3, 2-6, 7-6 victory that electrified the crowd inside the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

The 20-year-old Eala, who came into the match as the underdog against the higher-ranked Tauson, leaned on her composure and support from a fiercely loyal crowd that cheered her on from the opening point.

Fans repeatedly broke into chants of “Let’s go Alex, let’s go!” each time she struck a winner, creating an atmosphere that felt more like a championship match than an opening-round contest.

Eala finished with 35 winners, while Tauson tallied 42. Despite struggling on serve – winning 59 percent of her first-serve points and hitting no aces – the Filipina showed resilience in key moments.

Tauson, armed with a powerful service game, punished with 12 aces and forced Eala into long rallies, but Eala countered with grit, movement and precision shot-making.

At one point during a changeover, Eala was seen massaging her shoulder, raising concern given her recent recovery from injury.

Later in the third set, as Eala rallied to level at 5-all, tension spilled over when Tauson protested that Eala’s hand had crossed the net. The crowd immediately voiced its disagreement, booing the Dane’s complaint.

After review, the referee confirmed there was no violation, and play resumed, further energizing Eala’s supporters.

Still, Eala dug deep in the deciding set, staying aggressive even as Tauson pushed the match to a final tiebreak. With momentum and crowd energy on her side, Eala surged late and clinched the 7-6 finish to seal the victory.

The stadium erupted as Eala scored the final points, the sound mixing both pride and relief for her growing fan base. Wearing neon pink shoes, she punctuated nearly every shot with audible groans, further highlighting the intensity of the showdown.

‘It really felt like home’

“This win means so much to me,” Eala said in her post-match interview. “The fans gave me so much energy, especially hearing the Filipino community here cheering – it really felt like home. I just kept telling myself to fight until the very end.”

Supporters in the grandstand shared the sentiment, many describing the match as one of the most exciting they had seen in years.

“Really impressed with Eala’s performance! She showed great composure and solid shot selection throughout the match. Excited to see how she continues to grow from here,” said Sheryl Cruz, a fan from Queens.

“And her speech after the game was so heartfelt. You could really feel her gratitude, especially when she thanked the Filipino community. Such a class act on and off the court!”

For Lainie Vale, a nurse at NYU Langone who braved the humidity to be part of the crowd, the atmosphere was “unforgettable.”

“What an intense game! It felt even more thrilling than a final. You could see Alex starting to tire, but the energy and encouragement from the fans pushed her to keep fighting,” she told Inquirer.net USA.

Kris Reyes, a Canadian journalist based in New York, described the moment as personal.

“I’ve been a huge tennis fan for so long but wow, what pride watching a Filipino fight and win like that! That was awe-inspiring. It was such a proud moment as a Filipino to watch the entire stadium cheer for her.”

With this victory, Eala advances to the second round of the US Open, riding momentum from one of her strongest performances to date.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP