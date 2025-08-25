Amid floods, Cebu province sees increase in leptospirosis cases

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu province has noted an increase in the number of leptospirosis cases amid recent flooding incidents.

Data from the Provincial Health Office (PHO) showed a total of 37 confirmed cases of the bacterial infection since January.

The figures were slightly higher compared to 2024, wherein the provincial government only logged 34 leptospirosis patients for the entire year.

Health officials attributed the slight increase to the frequent floods Cebu experienced recently.

“Labaw pa ang [datos] karon kay basin tungod sa mga baha-baha mo saka ang atong kaso karon nga year,” said Analyn Empic of the Provincial Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit (PESU).

(The data this year is higher and may further increase because of the floods that we are experiencing.)

Most of the patients infected with leptospirosis happened to be male, with the youngest patient less than a year old while the oldest at 55 years old.

Infection

Leptospirosis is an infection that can be transmitted to humans if they come into contact with water contaminated by the urine of infected animals.

It is caused by the bacteria leptospira. An individual can get infected with leptospirosis after getting water or soil contaminated by the infected urine from animals through the nose, mouth, eyes, or even break in the skin, like an open wound.

Leptospirosis can be fatal, especially if left untreated. Some of the symptoms include high fever, red eyes, headache, chills, muscle aches, abdominal pain, nausea and vomiting, and diarrhea.

Infected patients may also exhibit yellow skin or eyes (jaundice) or rash.

As precautionary measures, the PHO urged the public not to wade through floodwaters, especially those with open wounds. If crossing floodwaters cannot be avoided, it is best to wash the feet with clean water and soap, or better yet, take a bath.

“We need to be careful if we have wounds on our feet and we get exposed to dirty water, especially since we don’t know what’s in the canals, and when it floods, canal water mixes with floodwater that may contain urine,” Empic added.

If symptoms are experienced, the public is advised to immediately consult the nearest clinic or doctor for further check-up

