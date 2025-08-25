Passenger ferry en route to Cebu runs aground in Masbate

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A passenger ferry ran aground while making its way from Masbate to Cebu City. Fortunately, everyone on board was unharmed.

The M/V Filipinas Surigao del Norte sent a distress call while navigating the waters around Dimasalang in Masbate at 9:57 p.m. on Sunday, August 24, the Philippine Coast Guard in Cebu (PCG-Cebu) confirmed.

The passenger ferry, carrying 221 passengers and 55 crew members, departed the Port of Masbate City on schedule on Sunday, at 7 p.m.

However, several hours later, it hit shallow waters as it tried to maneuver away from small fishing boats off the coasts of Dimasalang, said Chase Cokaliong, Vice President of Cokaliong Shipping Lines.

As a result, the ferry suffered a 30-minute delay in its trip, before its crew managed to return to its course, Cokaliong told reporters in an interview.

The M/V Filipinas Surigao del Norte arrived at Pier 1 past 9 a.m. on Monday, with all passengers and crew safe.

In the meantime, Cokaliong defended the crew’s decision not to return to the Port of Masbate, contrary to advice from PCG personnel based there.

The M/V Filipinas Surigao del Norte received a call from PCG in Masbate around 11 p.m., instructing them to return there following the incident.

But the crew decided to proceed with its trip, especially after inspecting its condition and discovered that there were no damages on the vessel, Cokaliong added.

“Ikaduha sad, naa tas tunga-tunga sa biyahe. If mutuyok tas Masbate, ang distance (to Cebu City) halos pareho ra,” he said.

(Secondly, we’re already halfway through our trip. If we return to Masbate, the distance covered is the same as continuing our trip to Cebu City.)

Some of the passengers on board the M/V Filipinas Surigao del Norte took to social media to call for help and accused its crew of refusing to heed orders from PCG-Masbate City.

In the meantime, the PCG in Cebu has conducted further inspection on the vessel. They are also confirming reports whether any individuals suffered injuries following Sunday’s incident.

For their part, Cokaliong Shipping Lines said they are ready to cooperate with authorities should an investigation be opened.

