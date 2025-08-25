Adamson ousts Perpetual, sets championship duel with St. Benilde

CEBU, Philippines – The Cebu City Inter-Collegiate National Invitationals basketball tournament is set for a thrilling conclusion as Adamson University takes on St. Benilde in a rare UAAP-NCAA championship showdown—one that also featured a semifinals duel between famed brothers Nash and Olsen Racela.

Nash Racela’s Soaring Falcons eliminated Olsen’s University of Perpetual Help System Dalta (UPHSD) Altas, 67-58, on Sunday night, August 24, at the City Sports Institute Gym in Sawang Calero to secure the final spot in the title match.

Adamson is eyeing payback after suffering a 69-62 loss to Charles Tiu’s Blazers in the elimination round.

In the win over Perpetual, Manu Anabo led Adamson with 12 points, five rebounds, two steals, and an assist. Matty Erolon chipped in 10 points, while Matthew Montebon and Ray Allen Torres added nine and eight, respectively.

Perpetual’s Patrick Sleat finished with a game-high 16 points, but his efforts went to waste as teammates JM Tulabot and JP Boral were limited to nine points each.

The Falcons pulled away in the third quarter behind back-to-back three-pointers from Montebon and Erolon, then built their biggest lead at 63-49 midway through the fourth to secure the win.

Earlier, St. Benilde completed a flawless 4-0 sweep of the elimination round, highlighted by a 66-53 victory over the University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors. USC, which beat the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars on opening day, will face UPHSD for third place at 6 p.m.

For tonight’s 8 p.m. championship clash, Adamson will bank on Anabo, Erolon, Montebon, and 6-foot-9 Senegalese import Alou Gaye to match up with St. Benilde’s Fil-Am star SJ Moore, one of the country’s most promising young players.

