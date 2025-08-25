Talisay City police arrest 19-year-old HVI, seize P1.1M shabu in buy-bust

By: Lyle Andales and Paul Lauro - CDN Multi-Media Reporter and Correspondent

By: Lyle Andales and Paul Lauro - CDN Multi-Media Reporter and Correspondent | August 25,2025 - 03:11 PM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police in Talisay City arrested a 19-year-old high-value individual (HVI) and seized an estimated P1.1 million worth of suspected shabu during a buy-bust operation in Barangay San Roque on Saturday afternoon, August 23.The suspect was identified as Maylene Daan Reyes, a resident of Purok Bangus, Sitio Sawsawan, San Roque, Talisay City.

She was arrested at around 4:58 p.m. by personnel of the City of Talisay Police Station’s Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) led by PMaj Alejandro Batobalonos, under the supervision of PLtCol Maila C. Maramag, in coordination with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA).

Police recovered an estimated 165 grams of suspected shabu from Reyes with an estimated value of P1,122,000.00.

She was immediately placed under custody following the operation.

Authorities said Reyes had been under surveillance after intelligence reports linked her to illegal drug activities.

Information from a source revealed she could dispose 100 to 200 grams of shabu weekly, servicing not only Barangay San Roque but also nearby areas.

Her supply was allegedly sourced from a certain “Jack,” with transactions arranged through mobile phones and payments via online wallets.

Investigators assessed Reyes as one of the key players in the proliferation of illegal drugs in Talisay City.

Police emphasized that her arrest underscores their continuing campaign to suppress drug distribution in the province.

The suspect is now detained at the Talisay City Police Station custodial facility, while documents are being prepared for the filing of appropriate charges for selling and possession of illegal drugs. /csl

