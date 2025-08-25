Naga City: 48-year-old man nabbed for stabbing drinking companion

By: Lyle Andales and Paul Lauro - CDN Multi-Media Reporter and Correspondent

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A 35-year-old man was injured in a stabbing incident following a heated argument during a drinking session in Barangay Bairan, Naga City, Cebu late Sunday night, August 24.

The victim, identified as Jerome Abendan Cania, was attacked by his drinking companion, 48-year-old Andy Raganas, at around 10:30 p.m. in Purok 4, Nangka, Barangay Bairan.

Both men are residents of the same barangay.

Police said the altercation stemmed from a dispute when Raganas accused Cania of misplacing his bull cap.

The confrontation escalated, with Raganas reportedly punching Cania before drawing a kitchen knife and stabbing him multiple times in the face.

Cania’s brother witnessed the assault and immediately called for help.

Another brother of Cania rushed to the scene and was able to disarm Raganas after a brief struggle.

Despite being subdued, the suspect managed to flee before authorities arrived.

After being alerted by the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO), responding personnel from the Naga City Police Station rushed to the scene and confirmed the incident.

Hot pursuit operations were then launched which led to the arrest of Raganas.

The victim sustained multiple facial injuries but survived the attack and was given immediate assistance while the investigation into the incident continued.

Police said that appropriate charges for attempted homicide will be filed against the suspect.

