Lacson urges ‘surgical fix’ for DPWH flood control anomalies, not ‘band-aid’ solution

MANILA, Philippines — A “surgical” solution, instead of a “band aid” one, should be applied by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) in addressing the alleged irregularities in flood control projects, Sen. Panfilo “Ping” Lacson said on Monday.

Lacson made the remark following the latest incident involving a DPWH district engineer who allegedly tried to bribe Batangas 1st District Rep. Leandro Leviste to drop his probe into reported irregularities in the province’s infrastructure projects.

The district engineer, identified as Abelardo Calalo, is now under police custody after getting suspended by DPWH.

However, Lacson said kicking out erring personnel “is just one simple solution.”

“It should be operated on. It could not be patched, no band-aid [solutions] anymore,” he added.

DE as ‘bagman’?

Lacson also found amiss that the DPWH district engineer appeared to be serving as a “bagman” of a contractor, which the senator said must be very powerful.

“Why did district engineer Calalo himself offer the bride to Leviste? Normally it should be the contractor making the offer, is it not?” Lacson said.

“The offer to Congressman Leviste should be done by a contractor, not DE. So it appears that the DE is the bagman and legman,” he also said.

Back to drawing board

Lacson said the DPWH should go back to the drawing board and not rely too much on the discretion of district engineers, which he said could be “compromised.”

“Most of the district engineers are lobbied by congressmen to be appointed as district engineer,” he said.

“So the congressmen have influence in DPWH, as to who they want to appoint as district engineer so they would be under their control,” he added.

Lacson, citing an “incumbent” House lawmaker as his source, said there are 67 solons involved in flood control projects. He echoed Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong’s allegations that at least 67 solons were involved in tapping contractors as “fronts” to bag infrastructure projects from the government.

In his privilege speech last week, Sen. Lacson also revealed anomalies in flood control projects.

Heads should roll

In a related development, Senate Blue Ribbon Committee Vice Chairman Erwin Tulfo said the Department of Justice should charge DPWH officials and contractors over ghost and substandard flood control projects.

Tulfo, in a radio interview, noted that the recent revelations of Lacson and President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. are already enough basis to charge and put behind bars those behind the controversial projects.

“At the end of the day, the blame lies with the politicians because of the big kickback or commissions they are asking — from 20 to 25 percent. The contractor is forced to make it substandard, or worse, the flood control will just be a ghost project,” Tulfo said.

