After riprap collapse, Mandaue flood control projects ‘up to standard,’ says mayor

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Flood control projects implemented by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) across Mandaue City generally meet construction standards and follow approved designs, based on an assessment by the city government.

Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano said on Monday, August 25, that the City Engineering Office (CEO), together with the DPWH, inspected flood control projects along the Butuanon River last August 21. The DPWH is the primary implementing agency of infrastructure projects in the government, including flood control programs across the country.

The assessment made by the CEO was based on the design and methodology provided by DPWH.

“Initially, ang ilang gimention nako, nifollow ra man kuno sa design ug methodology. Aduna lay mga gagmay nga recommendation to enhance ani nga proyekto gikan sa DPWH kay kita tanan concern man gyud ta,” said Ouano.

The evaluation came in response to public concerns following the collapse of a 20-meter portion of riprap along the Butuanon River in Sitio Lub-ang, Barangay Casuntingan on August 15, which swept away five houses.

The incident prompted Ouano to order a comprehensive review of all flood mitigation structures in the city, especially along the Butuanon River.

Initial findings from the joint assessment showed that contractors complied with the technical specifications and construction methodologies set by the DPWH.

“Base sa reports, nameet ra ang specifications based sa design sa DPWH, ato man tong gipacheck ang project kung nisunod ba ang contractor, kung wala ba mi shortcut, wala ba giilisan ang materyales. Based sa initial report, nisunod ra man gyud,” Ouano added.

During a recent press conference, officials from the DPWH Sixth District Engineering Office explained that the collapse was caused by water flowing behind the riprap through an open space that was being used as an access road for heavy equipment. The flow of water behind the structure led to erosion and ultimately caused its failure.

Flood control projects are still ongoing along the river and that necessary adjustments will be made to prevent similar incidents.

Repair works on the collapsed section are already ongoing and are being shouldered by the contractor, as part of the accountability provisions in the project.

While the overall results were positive, both the DPWH and City Engineering Office made minor technical recommendations to further improve the durability and performance of the structures—particularly those in flood-prone areas like the Butuanon River.

“Ako moingun mangyud ko nga kini’ng flood control maayo man gyud ni as long as it’s up to standard, quality ang pagkahimo kay daghan kinabuhi ug property ang masalbar,” said Ouano.

Based on data from the DPWH Sixth District Engineering Office, a total of 51 flood control projects have been implemented in Mandaue City from 2022 to 2025, with a total budget of approximately ₱3.8 billion. These projects are part of a broader strategy to improve water flow and reduce flood risks in the city’s major waterways, including the Butuanon River and Mahiga Creek. /csl

