Cebu City marks National Heroes Day with wreath-laying, tributes

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Government led the commemoration of National Heroes Day on Monday, August 25, with a wreath-laying ceremony at the Jose Rizal monument at the Cebu City Hall grounds, joined by government officials, law enforcers, and civic groups.

The program opened with Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival Sr. and Vice Mayor Tomas R. Osmeña, who also chairs the Cultural and Historic Affairs Commission (CHAC), laying wreaths at the foot of the monument on behalf of the City Government of Cebu and the Masonic District Region 7.

Meanwhile, personnel from the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), led by City Director PCOL Enrico Figueroa, also rendered a ceremonial gun salute in honor of the nation’s heroes.

The Jose Rizal monument, adorned with Philippine flags and floral tributes, stood as the centerpiece of the celebration.

Archival, Osmeña on heroism

In his welcome remarks, Osmeña shared how his experience as the head of the marines for the brigade representing Region 7 deepened his understanding of heroism, recalling the funerals of fallen soldiers from Cebu and the sacrifices made during battles in Bohol and Marawi.

“These are not generals, these are ordinary people who fought for our country and who died for our country. I remember there was a time when the Abu Sayaff actually tried to penetrate Bohol and in an encounter, all eight of them were killed but we also lost one policeman and one soldier and the city government gave a grant of P500,000 to each family that died in Bohol even if though it was not Cebu. The fact is that I began to realize the sacrifices they have made.” he narrated.

For Archival, in his short but impactful speech, he also encouraged Cebuanos to live out the ideals of heroism in their daily lives.

“As we gather this morning, let us be inspired to become modern day heroes. By working together for a cleaner, safer, and more progressive Cebu City and Philippines. Ang ilang paningkamot kaniadto, mao unta ang atong padayunon karon. Mabuhi ang mga heroes sa Pilipinas,” he noted.

Officials in attendance

The commemoration was attended by city officials including Councilors Sisinio Andales, Francis I. Esparis, Harold Kendrick Go, and David Tumulak, along with department heads led by Engr. Albert T. Tan.

Representatives from the Cebu City Fire Office led by Fire Superintendent Tito P. Purgatorio, Naval Forces Central through Commander Jethro Flores, the Coast Guard District Central Visayas represented by Captain Julian Bayawa Jr., the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology, Masonic District Region 7 VW Efren Nemeño, the Philippine Veterans Affairs Office represented by Reggie B. Sabandal, and the Girl Scouts of the Philippines Cebu Council through Council Executive Venice Aunzo were also present.

Although light rains briefly poured during the event, the ceremony continued with full solemnity.

National Heroes Day is observed every last Monday of August to honor not only figures like Jose Rizal but also soldiers, police officers, and ordinary citizens, who have laid down their lives in the service of the nation. /csl

