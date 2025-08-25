SHAABAA finals: Batch 2018, 2012 sweep way to championships

CEBU CITY, Philippines – XChange Forex-Batch 2018 and Harley Davidson-Batch 2012 capped off their flawless campaigns by clinching the championships in the 28th Sacred Heart Ateneo Alumni Basketball Athletic Association (SHAABAA) season on Sunday night, August 24, at the Magis Eagles Arena.

Batch 2018 completed its redemption tour in Division C, sweeping Imperial House of Furniture-Batch 2015, 92-81, in their best-of-three finals after settling for runner-up last season.

Former NU Bulldog and SHS-AdC Magis Eagle standout Patrick Yu powered Batch 2018 with 19 points, seven rebounds, and an assist, leading five teammates in double figures. Yu eventually was awarded the Finals “MVP” trophy.

Fellow Magis Eagles’ Eroll Pastor added 13 points, five rebounds, and two blocks, while Andrew Vincent Velasco and Benedict Andre Chua chipped in 12 apiece.

Batch 2018 built a commanding 20-point lead, 83-63, in the fourth quarter and never looked back, overcoming an early challenge from Batch 2015, which had led 33-31 early in the second period after seven lead changes and two ties.

READ: Batch 2013 clinches third place in SHAABAA season

Janjan Jaboneta, another former Magis Eagle, paced Batch 2015 with 24 points, six rebounds, and three assists. Lorenzo Miguel Otero contributed 22, Anton Bennett Chua had 14, and Chaz Cokaliong scored 10 in a losing effort.

In Division B, Batch 2012 also pulled off a sweep, edging Insular Square-Batch 2005 in a nail-biting 74-72 victory to claim the crown.

Adven Jess Diputado exploded for a game-high 33 points with eight rebounds, three steals, and two assists to carry Batch 2012 on his back and win the MVP honors.

USJ-R Jaguars head coach Julius Cadavis also starred for Batch 2012 with a massive 18-point, 17-rebound double-double, along with two assists and a steal. Kyle Dumon supported with 11 points.

Batch 2005 relied on Elddie Cabahug’s 29 points and Daryle Tan’s 24, holding a slim 65-62 lead entering the final quarter.

But Batch 2012 clawed back in a game that featured five lead changes and four deadlocks, ultimately sealing the win in the closing moments. /csl

