‘I will remove all of you’: Bonoan warns erring, corrupt district engineers

MANILA, Philippines — Public Works Secretary Manuel Bonoan warned on Monday that erring district engineers (DEs) could be removed as his office investigates more officials linked to alleged irregularities in flood-control projects.

He made the statement in a phone interview with INQUIRER.net, following the arrest of Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Batangas 1st DE Abelardo Calalo for allegedly attempting to bribe a lawmaker to derail a probe into flood-control projects in the area.

“To those still engaging in this kind of wrongdoing, think twice. I will not have any second thoughts—I will remove all of you if I hear of this happening again,” he said in Filipino.

“There are still some,” Bonoan said when asked if other district engineers are also under investigation in connection with the alleged irregularities.

“But I think it’s a little premature for me to divulge all of the documents,” he added.

Suspension order to take effect on Tuesday

Bonoan said he had issued a suspension order against Calalo effective Tuesday.

He emphasized that the move should serve as a warning to all district engineers to think twice before engaging in such misconduct.

Calalo allegedly offered Batangas 1st District Rep. Leandro Leviste “a little more than P3 million.”

Leviste confirmed the incident, saying he would file a case against Calalo with the Office of the Batangas Provincial Prosecutor on Tuesday.

“We should not tolerate any corruption in DPWH. We should demand projects of better quality and lower cost and obligate contractors to correct any deficiencies immediately without additional cost to the government. Beyond this case, we will push for broader reforms to address systemic problems of DPWH,” he said in a statement posted on his Facebook account.

According to a report from Calabarzon police (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, Quezon), Calalo—whose name was initially withheld—was arrested in Taal, Batangas, on August 22 in an entrapment operation.

He is in police custody in Taal and will face charges for violating Article 212 of the Revised Penal Code (corruption of public officials) and Republic Act No. 3019, or the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act.

