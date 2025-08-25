Archival: Disaster responders are ‘modern-day heroes’

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival Sr. lauded the city’s disaster responders as modern-day heroes, highlighting their service despite minimal compensation and lack of complete equipment.

Archival underscored that disaster responders consistently carry out their duties during calamities to assist the city’s residents.

“Ania karon ang 800-strong nga ginganlan nato’g Barangay Responders nga nalipay kaayo ko kay although dili gyud ni klaro gyud nato nga sweldo, pero naa gyud ni sila. Mao ni sila’y part sa ‘modern day heroes,’” he said.

Addressing insufficiencies

The mayor acknowledged that the city’s disaster equipment remains insufficient, especially in the face of recent landslides and flooding incidents.

He pointed out that while Cebu City owns several trucks and ambulances, other vital tools are lacking.

“Now, makita nato nga naa ta’y ginganlan nato’g mga equipment para sa disaster but kulang pa gyud kaayo… So karon naa ta’y inventory, naa ta’y 57 trucks, ambulance 34, pero wala’y klaro og wa gyud ta’y mga equipment ba.”

To address these gaps, Archival proposed establishing disaster stations in both the north and south districts.

These hubs, he emphasized, should each be equipped with complete tools and vehicles to ensure faster response during emergencies, especially in hard-to-reach areas.

Archival also raised concerns about communication systems during emergencies stating that although digital radios are in place, he worried about possible failures during power outages.

He acknowledged the use of solar-powered units while emphasizing the need to retain analog channels for broader access.

“Kani man gu’ng radyo nga ilang gipakita nako, these are digital. ‘Nya ang akong nakuyawan, pananglitan og way power, wa ta’y communication. But ingon man ni sila nga nagbutang na sila’g solar. Kung ako tong magamit tong analog nato nga stations, atong analog nga system para ang uban sad nga responders nga wala’y ing-ani nga digital kay mahal man ni, then they could also connect. So double-ended ang atong communication,” he said.

Monetary constraints should not hinder response

Regarding manpower, Archival explained that the city employs a limited number of regular and casual staff but relies heavily on volunteers.

He emphasized that financial constraints should not prevent Cebu from ensuring adequate disaster response.

“So ang gusto nila nga naa ta’y murag ready nga equipped gyud kaayo nga mga taw nga naa in place in case of disaster. So ato nang i-evaluate considering nga naa ta’y mga budgetary constraints but dili ko ganahan nga budgetary constraints mao’y makarason nga dili na hinuon ta makarespond.”

He also underscored the importance of acquiring specialized tools and medical equipment, pointing out that stretchers must comply with Department of Health (DOH) standards to ensure safety.

In addition, he stressed the need for heavy equipment such as backhoes and battery-powered cutting tools that can be used in rescue operations when victims are trapped inside vehicles.

Finally, Archival linked the assessment to the observance of National Heroes Day, saying disaster responders are worthy of recognition for their round-the-clock service to the community.

“So para nako, timing ni nga ang atong gihimo karon nga National Heroes Day, ato sad giisip kining mga volunteers, tanan gyud nga mao’y mga modern day heroes,” Archival said. /csl

