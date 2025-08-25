Perpetual Altas demolish USC, claim third place in Cebu City Invitational

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of Perpetual Help System Altas salvaged a third-place finish in the Cebu City Inter-Collegiate Invitational Basketball Tournament with a lopsided 96-48 victory over the University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors on Monday, August 25, at the Cebu City Sports Institute.

The Altas bounced back from their heartbreaking semifinal loss to the Adamson Falcons on Sunday, taking out their frustration on the host Warriors. They built leads as large as 49 points in the final stretch.

Patrick Sleat led Perpetual with 11 points, the only Alta to score in double figures, while also adding a rebound and an assist. Jaypee Bural and John-John Rulluna chipped in nine points apiece.

For USC, Kyle Maglinte continued to carry the fight with 17 points, three rebounds, one assist, and a steal. Uriel Avila and James Paolo Gica contributed seven points each in the Warriors’ final game of the tournament.

Perpetual’s suffocating defense forced USC into 21 turnovers, which the Altas converted into 30 points, compared to just four for the Warriors. The Altas also dominated in second-chance points (18-0), fast breaks (22-5), and bench scoring (64-29).

