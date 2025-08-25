Mandaue City library to open 24/7 as modern e-library

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The Mandaue City Public Library will soon be open 24 hours a day as it transforms into a modern electronic library.

The goal is to give students free access to the internet, digital tools, e-books, and a quiet, air-conditioned place to study any time, day or night.

As of August 25, 2025, renovations have just started. Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano visited the site and said the project is moving forward, but some problems need to be fixed first. One of the biggest issues is flooding on the lower floor, especially during rainy days. Repairs will focus on making the building safe, dry, and ready for long-term use.

The city is turning the old Purok Development Office (PDO) into part of the new e-library. Support from San Miguel Corporation is also helping; they are donating 15 computer units to help expand access to digital learning.

When finished, the e-library will have 36 computers—21 downstairs and 15 upstairs. Right now, students have been using the lower floor computers from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

After the upgrade, the lower floor will stay open during the day, while the upper floor will be available from 10:00 p.m. to 8:00 a.m.—making the library available 24/7.

To make sure everyone gets a fair chance to use the computers, there may be a 30-minute time limit during busy hours. The library is strictly for studying and schoolwork. It’s not a place for group hangouts or other non-academic use. Staff will monitor the space to keep things focused and respectful.

The city is also working on safety, especially at night. Security measures will be put in place so students can study safely even during late hours.

The library is located inside the Rizal-Bonifacio Memorial Building in Barangay Centro, which is a recognized heritage site. Because of this, there will be no major structural changes. The renovation will focus on important repairs—like fixing leaks—and adding digital tools and computers without damaging the historical parts of the building.

Mayor Ouano shared that the city already has 21 computers that haven’t been used much. With 15 more coming from San Miguel Corporation, and with e-books being added as well, students will soon have better access to both digital resources and research tools.

“[Ma-expect sa students] Free access sa internet and maayo nga environment kay atoa man i-airconditioned,” said Ouano.

([Students can expect] Free access to the internet and a good environment since it will be air-conditioned)

The project hopes to support students, especially those who study at night or have limited space at home.

