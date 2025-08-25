Buyco dominates SUGBU shootout tournament

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebuano elite bowler GJ Buyco showcased his international experience as he ruled the Sugbuanon Bowlers United (SUGBU) Shootout Tournament last Sunday, August 24, at the SM Seaside Bowling and Leisure Center.

Fresh from a stint in Thailand, Buyco, a Division A standout, captured his first tournament crown with 234 pinfalls despite having no handicap points.

He outclassed Division B’s Dodong Dante, who finished with 208, and Division C’s Tess Dante, who tallied 194. Dodong had a 20-pin handicap advantage while Tess carried 48, but neither could match Buyco’s consistency.

This marks the second straight week that a Division A kegler has reigned supreme in the tournament. Last week, Arthur Tapaya claimed the crown.

Buyco earned his spot in the finals by leading the four-game series qualifiers with 820 pinfalls. Tapaya followed closely with 805, while MJ Villa also posted 805 to complete the Division A top three.

In Division B, Dante tallied 821 pinfalls to edge out Mel Fines (751) and Dory Enoveso (746).

Tessie Dante topped Division C with 658 pinfalls to secure her place in the knockout round.

