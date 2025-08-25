cdn mobile

Buyco dominates SUGBU shootout tournament

By: Glendale G. Rosal - CDN Digital Correspondent | August 25,2025 - 08:47 PM

Buyco

GJ Buyco. | SUGBU photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebuano elite bowler GJ Buyco showcased his international experience as he ruled the Sugbuanon Bowlers United (SUGBU) Shootout Tournament last Sunday, August 24, at the SM Seaside Bowling and Leisure Center.

Fresh from a stint in Thailand, Buyco, a Division A standout, captured his first tournament crown with 234 pinfalls despite having no handicap points.

He outclassed Division B’s Dodong Dante, who finished with 208, and Division C’s Tess Dante, who tallied 194. Dodong had a 20-pin handicap advantage while Tess carried 48, but neither could match Buyco’s consistency.

This marks the second straight week that a Division A kegler has reigned supreme in the tournament. Last week, Arthur Tapaya claimed the crown.

Buyco earned his spot in the finals by leading the four-game series qualifiers with 820 pinfalls. Tapaya followed closely with 805, while MJ Villa also posted 805 to complete the Division A top three.

In Division B, Dante tallied 821 pinfalls to edge out Mel Fines (751) and Dory Enoveso (746).

Tessie Dante topped Division C with 658 pinfalls to secure her place in the knockout round.

RELATED STORIES

Buyco rolls past rivals to reign in SUGBU bowling shootout

GJ Buyco tops SUGBU bowling shootout

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: bowling, Buyco, Sugbu
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

This is an information message

We use cookies to enhance your experience. By continuing, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn more here.