North Coast, Boysen secure CABC semifinals spots

CEBU CITY, Philippines — North Coast and Boysen completed the semifinal cast of the Cebu Architects Basketball Club (CABC) 7th Corporate Cup after pulling off contrasting quarterfinal victories last Sunday, August 24, at the Game Changer Gymnasium in Mandaue City.

North Coast cruised past Landlite with a commanding 101–66 win, while Boysen survived a nail-biting 73–71 battle against Prefix.

Jhazriel Jumola powered North Coast with 29 points, seven rebounds, three assists, and a block. Genre Soriano delivered a double-double of 15 points and 14 boards, along with five assists and a steal. Ian Lapina chipped in 15 points, while Adrian Halaghay added 11.

Luijay Boholano scored 17 and Joefar Gerundio 13 for Landlite, but their efforts weren’t enough to keep the game close. North Coast seized control early, opening with a 19–4 run and building a lead that ballooned to 39 points, 101–62, late in the contest.

Boysen, meanwhile, had to dig deep in a game that featured nine lead changes and three ties. Kim Rebosura spearheaded the win with 23 points, nine rebounds, and five assists. Justin Aspacio contributed 17 points, while Carlos Baltazar added 12.

Despite a game-high 24 points from Zach Elisha Go, Prefix fell short. Jomar Watin added 20, and Dave Sano had 13 in the loss. Prefix led by as many as 12 points, 25–13, in the opening quarter, but Boysen rallied to take a 65–60 lead in the final period and held on for the win.

The semifinals kick off this weekend, with Modern Windows facing Boysen, while North Coast battles Jotun in the other best-of-three series.

