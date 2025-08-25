PSC to establish regional sports training centers nationwide

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) is set to roll out regional sports training centers across the country to provide athletes with access to high-level training without leaving their hometowns.

Accompanied by PSC commissioner Edward Hayco, Gregorio was in Cebu over the weekend and toured several venues, including the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) and the Cebu City Sports Institute, where he met grassroots athletes and local sports leaders.

He also attended the opening of the World Dancesport Federation (WDSF) Cebu Open 2025 at the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino, where he once served as general manager nearly two decades ago.

Gregorio said President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos tasked him, upon his appointment as PSC chairman in July replacing Richard Bachmann, to prioritize the creation of regional training centers.

In an interview, Gregorio emphasized that developing athletes in their hometowns is crucial to their growth and performance.

“Instead of centralizing everything in Manila, we want to bring opportunities to where the athletes are. It’s about giving them the comfort of training close to home, where they can develop better,” he said.

Gregorio, who also serves as vice chairman of the National Academy for Sports (NAS) in Tarlac, said the regional centers will be patterned after NAS, integrating education, housing, and high-level training. Local government units (LGUs) and communities will play a vital role in sustaining them.

“So very important po yung component that when you campaign for your province to be a regional hub, what is your sport, what are your support services, how involved is the LGU, how involved is the community,” he said.

He noted that Cebu is an ideal candidate, with the CCSC surrounded by universities, schools, and medical facilities.

“These centers will host national coaches who will train both national athletes and rising prospects. If we push for regional training centers, we give coaches the chance to go back to their provinces and teach the sport they know best,” Gregorio added.

The PSC plans to renovate existing facilities rather than build new ones, a move Gregorio said is both practical and sustainable.

Photo caption: PSC Chairman Patrick “Pato” Gregorio during his speech in the WDSF Cebu Open 2025. | CDN photo

