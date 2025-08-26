Ilijan Hill in Tubigon: Bohol’s newest tourism attraction

TAGBILARAN CITY, Bohol — Rising from the plains of Tubigon town in Bohol province, Ilijan Hill is more than a striking landmark. To geologists, it is a volcanic plug—the hardened core of an ancient volcano. To locals, it is a hill wrapped in mystery, faith and legend.

Last Friday, the Department of Tourism (DOT), led by Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco, formally launched the “Enchanted Ilijan Plug of Tubigon Project,” marking a milestone in Bohol’s drive for sustainable and community-based tourism.

The groundbreaking and memorandum of agreement (MOA) signing brought together the DOT, the Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority (Tieza) and the Tubigon municipal government.

READ: Bohol: P350M International Convention Center breaks ground in Panglao

The project was Tubigon’s winning entry to the Tourism Champions Challenge, a nationwide competition that drew nearly 100 proposals from local governments. The Ilijan Plug emerged as the No. 1 project in the Visayas, earning P25 million in funding, awarded earlier in a ceremony led by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Enchanted Ilijan Plug

The “Enchanted Ilijan Plug” project will feature a summit trail and garden, a pavilion, an arts and cultural village and visitor facilities. It is envisioned not only as a tourist draw but also as a source of livelihood for the community.

“By investing not only in our already well-known and world-class destinations but also in emerging ones, we create opportunities—not just for promotion, but for jobs and livelihoods,” Frasco said. “We continue to invest in Bohol, recognizing its potential to carry the tourism landscape of Central Visayas.”

Under the MOA, the DOT will provide strategic direction, Tieza will handle the infrastructure and the Tubigon local government will oversee implementation and long-term management.

Gov. Aris Aumentado welcomed the development, saying it strengthens Bohol’s identity as the country’s first and only United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization Global Geopark.

For Tubigon Mayor Marlon Amila, “the Enchanted Ilijan Plug is more than a project. It represents our hopes for sustainable tourism, new opportunities, and pride for every Tubignon. This dream was built by the collective spirit and determination of our people.”

Solid rock

Ilijan Hill is best known as Solid Rock, a striking landmark visible across Tubigon. But for older locals, it is a place wrapped in mystery. Folktales speak of “King Antipone” and “Queen Fairystil,” of villagers borrowing wedding gowns from the hill, and of a “wondrous Virgin” sighted there in 1952, whose fragrance lingered even when she vanished from sight.

In the late 1970s, the hill became the “kingdom” to Lucrecia “Nene” Duterte-Aplacador, who later took the name Princess Analiza. With her husband Isaac and a group of followers, she established a secluded community called the Subano Group Catholic Holy God Spirit.

Princess Analiza preached prayer, simplicity and spiritual discipline. Her daughter, known as Batong Orange, was born on the hill—unaided by midwives—and was believed by followers to carry a divine mission. For decades, the group lived in nipa huts on the hilltop, developed their own spiritual language and gave members new names infused with “WIN” or “MAR” to signify rebirth.

Stories of miracles surrounded the group. A man with gangrene was healed after Princess Analiza prayed over him, with witnesses claiming to see “divine hands” massaging the wound. In another case, villagers testified that the body of a deceased child remained incorrupt for more than a year.

Layers of meaning

While outsiders sometimes branded them a “cult,” the group insisted they lived by Catholic teachings, with statues of saints, prayer books and Sunday Mass. Their differences—such as singing “ang mabuhay nang dahil sa iyo” instead of “ang mamatay nang dahil sa iyo” in the national anthem—reflected their belief in unity and life, not death.

Now in her 80s, Princess Analiza lives quietly in Loon town with her “loyal subjects,” while Batong Orange has settled in Tubigon town. Their departure ended an era, but their stories continue to fuel Ilijan’s mystique.

For the people of Tubigon, the Enchanted Ilijan Plug Project is not just an investment in tourism. It is a recognition of how landscapes hold layers of meaning—scientific, cultural and spiritual.

As the project takes shape, Ilijan Hill is set to become not only a visitor attraction but also a reminder of the tales—of kings and queens, rainbows and virgins, a princess and her child—that have made the hill more than stone.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP