Daily Gospel, August 26

By: August 26, 2025

This is the Daily Gospel for today, August 26, 2025, which is the Tuesday of the  twenty-first week in Ordinary Time.

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ, according to Saint Matthew 23, 23-26.

Jesus said: “Woe to you, scribes and Pharisees, you hypocrites. You pay tithes of mint and dill and cummin, and have neglected the weightier things of the law: judgment and mercy and fidelity. (But) these you should have done, without neglecting the others.

Blind guides, who strain out the gnat and swallow the camel!

Woe to you, scribes and Pharisees, you hypocrites. You cleanse the outside of cup and dish, but inside they are full of plunder and self-indulgence.

Blind Pharisee, cleanse first the inside of the cup, so that the outside also may be clean.”

Source: Dailygospel.org

