Classes, gov’t work suspended in NCR, 19 other areas due to bad weather

MANILA, Philippines – Malacañang on Monday night announced the suspension of classes in all levels, both public and private, as well as work in government offices in National Capital Region (NCR) and 19 provinces on Tuesday due to inclement weather.

The suspension covers Metro Manila, Aurora, Bulacan, Pampanga, Nueva Ecija, Cavite, Batangas, Laguna, Rizal, Quezon, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Albay, Sorsogon, Catanduanes, Masbate, Northern Samar, Eastern Samar, Leyte and Southern Leyte.

The Presidential Communications Office (PCO) urged the public to remain vigilant, avoid dangerous areas and monitor official government advisories as heavy rains and possible flooding are expected, based on the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) forecasts.

In Memorandum Circular No. 94, Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin said “agencies involved in the delivery of basic and health services, preparedness/response to disasters and calamities, and/or the performance of other vital services are hereby directed to conduct to continue their operations and render the necessary services.”

He said localized cancellation or suspension of classes and work in government offices in other areas may still be implemented by their local chief executives.

“The suspension of work for private companies and offices is left to the discretion of their respective heads,” he added.

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), authorized to make announcements on behalf of the Cabinet and the Palace, posted a similar advisory on its Facebook page.

“No joke! No joke talaga (really)! Keep safe everyone,” DILG Secretary Jonvic Remulla posted.

The Senate later announced that work is suspended Tuesday in line with Malacañang’s order. Only essential personnel are required to report to prepare the session hall for the Commission on Appointments’ 10 a.m. meeting. All other officials and employees need not report for work.

In its 4 p.m. advisory, PAGASA said the low-pressure area (LPA) was located 290 kilometers northeast of Maasin City, Southern Leyte as of 3 p.m.

The weather bureau said the LPA has a small chance of developing into a tropical cyclone in the next 24 hours, but is expected to bring heavy rains to Aurora, Quezon, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Albay, Sorsogon, Catanduanes, Masbate, Northern Samar, Eastern Samar, Leyte, and Southern Leyte on Tuesday. (With a report from Wilnard Bacelonia/PNA)

