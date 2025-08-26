LPA, habagat to bring scattered rains, thunderstorms across PH

MANILA, Philippines – A low pressure area (LPA) and the southwest monsoon (habagat) will bring scattered rains and thunderstorms across the country, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Tuesday.

As of 3 a.m., the LPA was located over the coastal waters of Paracale, Camarines Norte, while the habagat is affecting the western sections of southern Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

Weather specialist Obet Badrina said PAGASA is not ruling out the chance of the LPA developing into a tropical cyclone, “although the possibility is decreasing.”

“If it does become a tropical cyclone, it is possible within the day only and will eventually dissipate as it moves westward,” he added.

He said the LPA is expected to bring heavy rains over Isabela, Aurora, Bulacan, Quezon, Laguna, Rizal, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Albay, Sorsogon, Catanduanes, and Masbate.

Floods is possible mainly in areas that are urbanized, low-lying, or near rivers. Landslides are possible in highly susceptible areas, the weather bureau said.

Metro Manila, Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, Central Luzon, the rest of Bicol Region, and Eastern Visayas will have cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms due to the LPA.

Meanwhile, Mimaropa, Zamboanga Peninsula, BARMM, Northern Mindanao, Caraga, and the rest of Visayas will also experience cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms caused by habagat.

The rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to localized thunderstorms. (PNA)

