No class suspension in Metro Cebu despite LPA threat, officials explain

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Despite the presence of a low-pressure area (LPA) near the region, most areas in Cebu have opted to keep classes going, with local officials explaining their reasons.

Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival cited the latest weather updates and guidelines from the Department of Education (DepEd) as the basis for not suspending classes.

“According to the most recent advisory from PAGASA (Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration), rainfall remains light to moderate, with occasional heavy showers in some areas. These conditions do not meet the criteria set under DepEd Order No. 22, s. 2024 for class suspensions,” Archival said.

He also highlighted key points from DepEd’s memorandum to support the city’s decision, in which the city may only suspend classes should the state weather bureau issue color-coded heavy rainfall advisories.

However, Archival assured the public that the city government would continue to monitor weather developments closely.

In neighboring Talisay City, Mayor Gerald Anthony “Samsam” Gullas echoed a similar stance.

“Kids, dili man gyud nato matag-an ang weather noh, but based on updates from Pagasa, there’s no reason to suspend classes. Padayon, kids,” he said in a social media post, reminding students to stay alert despite the unpredictable weather.

(Kids, we cannot predict the weather, but based on updates from Pagasa, there’s no reason to suspend classes. Just continue on, kids.)

According to Pagasa, the entire Visayas, along with Palawan and the Kalayaan Group of Islands, will experience cloudy skies and scattered rain showers due to the LPA and the southwest monsoon (habagat).

On Tuesday, August 26, Pagasa also issued a heavy rainfall advisory, warning of moderate to intense rain in certain parts of the country. However, Central Visayas, where Cebu is located, was not included in the affected areas.

