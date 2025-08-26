cdn mobile

Torre: He is relieved as PNP chief

By: Luisa Cabato - Reporter / @luisacabatoINQ August 26,2025 - 08:42 AM

Police General Nicolas Torre III (Photo from PNP)

MANILA, Philippine — Police General Nicolas Torre has been relieved by Malacañang as the Philippine National Police (PNP) chief.

This is according to a document signed by Executive Secretary Bersamin.

The relief was effective ‘immediately’, according to the relief papers dated August 25.

“You are hereby relieved as Chief, PNP effective immediately,” the document said. /gsg

TAGS: Bersamin, PNP chief, Torre
