Torre: He is relieved as PNP chief
MANILA, Philippine — Police General Nicolas Torre has been relieved by Malacañang as the Philippine National Police (PNP) chief.
This is according to a document signed by Executive Secretary Bersamin.
The relief was effective ‘immediately’, according to the relief papers dated August 25.
“You are hereby relieved as Chief, PNP effective immediately,” the document said. /gsg
