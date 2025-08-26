CPPO vows transparency in handling sensitive cases

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO) assured the public of transparency in handling sensitive cases as officials sat down with local media on Monday, August 25, to provide updates on recent high-profile cases across the province.

PCOL Christopher Bermudez, the CPPO director, was joined by PLTCOL Maila Maramag, and PMAJ Arieza Otida as they provided detailed status of ongoing investigations and clarified earlier reports that sparked public concern.

Robbery suspects nabbed

Bermudez announced the arrest of two men behind the August 13 robbery incidents in Minglanilla and Talisay City.

Police findings revealed that the suspects were not only responsible for those attacks but were also linked to a string of robberies in Mandaue City.

Authorities confirmed that the suspects are operating as a robbery tandem and appropriate charges were already filed against them.

Borbon case

Bermudez also provided an update on the case of a minor in Borbon town who was initially reported to have died from mauling.

Autopsy results later revealed that the child’s death was caused by bacterial meningitis.

Police clarified that the finding ruled out earlier assumptions of physical assault.

Dumanjug online child exploitation

Meanwhile, police are pursuing leads on an alleged case of online sexual abuse and exploitation of a child in Dumanjug town.

The victim, who issued a sworn statement in the presence of relatives and barangay officials, is now under the protective custody of the Municipal Social Welfare and Development Office (MSWDO).

According to Bermudez, the CPPO is working with the Regional Anti-Cybercrime Unit 7 (RACU-7) to recover possible online traces, while coordination with the Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC) is underway to track financial transactions linked to the case.

Commitment to accountability

Bermudez emphasized that the updates that they provided form part of CPPO’s ongoing effort to win public trust by ensuring openness in the conduct of sensitive investigations.

CPPO, he said, is also focused on ensuring accountability and protecting the welfare of Cebuanos.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP