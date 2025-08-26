Forbes ‘100 to Watch’ list: 3 Philippine firms are in it

MANILA, Philippines – Forbes magazine’s Asia 100 to Watch list, which includes some of the most notable startups and small companies in the Asia-Pacific region, have three Philippine companies in it.

The three Philippine firms in the list are e-commerce platform Enstack, which was founded in 2021 by Macy Castillo; digital finance service provider Netbank, founded in 2019 by Gus Poston; and ride-hailing, delivery and courier services app Xpress Super App, founded in 2022 by Nathan Taylor.

Enstack, whose platform caters to small and midsized businesses, has an artificial intelligence-assisted app that may be used to design webs stores.

Netbank’s clients include Smart Money, TikTok and Lazada. It swung to a net profit of P22.2 million in the first half from a loss of P34.9 million in the same period last year on the back of loan growth.

Xpress boasts of its “green” fleet, having rolled out 40 BYD electric and hybrid vehicles and promising to expand.

