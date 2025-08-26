Nicolas Torre: He is relieved as chief of PNP by Malacañang

MANILA, Philippines — Police General Nicolas Torre has been relieved as chief of the Philippine National Police (PNP).

This was according to a document signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin.

According to the relief papers dated August 25, the relief was effective ‘immediately’.

“You are hereby relieved as Chief, PNP effective immediately,” the document said.

No explanation and other details were issued regarding Torre’s relief.

Reporters also sought for Torre’s comment but he has yet to respond as of posting time.

Torre recently made rounds on social media for his charity boxing match against acting Davao City Mayor Sebastian Duterte, where he was declared the winner by default after Duterte failed to show up.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. himself joked about the matter during his State of the Nation Address, where he hailed the country’s boxing heroes before including Torre — calling him the new boxing champion.

Last March 11, Torre — then a major general and director of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group — served as ground commander of the police team that enforced an International Criminal Police Organization warrant to arrest former President Rodrigo Duterte in March.

Bersamin announced in May that Torre would be the next PNP chief.

In September 2024, as Davao police chief, Torre led the arrest of Duterte’s spiritual adviser, Apollo Quiboloy, who was hiding inside the Kingdom of Jesus Christ compound in Davao City.

Quiboloy faced charges of child abuse and trafficking. Torre, meanwhile, was hailed for using his engineering skills to search for the pastor inside his compound.

After Davao City officials withheld the floor plans of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ buildings, Torre and his team of engineers created their own sketches as a guide for their search for Quiboloy. /gsg

