Pag-Ibig Fund: 40% discount on acquired assets offered

MANILA, Philippines – An Acquired Assets Super Sale is launched by Pag-IBIG Fund with more than 30,000 foreclosed properties offered at significantly reduced prices.

The Super Sale, which is part of the agency’s initiatives under the Expanded Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino (4PH) Program, aims to expand access to ready-for-occupancy homes for Filipino workers.

This is according to the Pag-IBIG Fund in a statement.

The promo offers up to 40 percent discounts on occupied units and up to 35 percent on unoccupied units, creating more affordable homeownership opportunities for Filipino workers.

It also allows current occupants of foreclosed properties to legitimize ownership at a lower cost. The limited-time offer runs from Aug. 25 to Dec. 14, 2025.

Pag-IBIG commended

“I commend Pag-IBIG Fund for once again heeding the call to provide additional, practical options for Filipino workers to achieve homeownership at a lower cost,” said Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development Secretary Jose Ramon P. Aliling, who chairs the 11-member Pag-IBIG Fund Board of Trustees.

“Through this Acquired Assets Super Sale initiative, Pag-IBIG Fund is able to offer more home options by integrating foreclosed properties into the Expanded 4PH housing pipeline, thereby expanding access to affordable, ready-for-occupancy homes,” he added.

Discounted terms

Pag-IBIG Fund already offers its acquired assets under discounted terms, but through this special promo, discounts have been increased across all payment modes.

Occupied properties now receive an additional 10-percent discount, while unoccupied units enjoy an extra 5 percent.

For example, for occupied properties under negotiated sale, the discount for cash buyers has been increased to 40 percent from 30 percent. Short-term installment payments come with 30 percent discounts, up from 20 percent, while purchases through Pag-IBIG housing loans are now offered at a 20-percent discount, double the previous 10 percent.

Unoccupied properties have also become more affordable, with discounts raised to 35 percent for cash buyers, 25 percent for short-term installment buyers, and 15 percent for those using Pag-IBIG housing loans.

The Super Sale is open to all buyers, whether Pag-IBIG Fund members or non-members, including current occupants of foreclosed units.

Eligible Pag-IBIG members, particularly minimum- and low-wage earners and Overseas Filipino Workers, may also avail themselves of the Pag-IBIG Housing Loan under the Expanded 4PH Program, which features a subsidized 3-percent interest rate for the first five years of the loan term.

This makes it even more affordable to purchase acquired assets, provided the net selling price falls within the ₱850,000 ceiling for house-and-lot units and ₱1.8 million for condominium units.

Larger discounts

Pag-IBIG Fund Chief Executive Officer Marilene C. Acosta affirmed the agency’s commitment to its mandate of providing affordable home financing for members.

“By offering larger discounts through our Pag-IBIG Acquired Assets Super Sale, we are giving more Filipino workers even more opportunities to finally own a home,” Acosta said in the statement.

“This is also the best time for current occupants of our foreclosed properties to settle with Pag-IBIG Fund and become legitimate homeowners. We will issue them with invitations to purchase or lease the property they currently occupy, so that they can legalize their tenure and finally gain peace of mind in having a home to call their own. And, if they are unable to purchase the property even with the discount we offer, they may still opt to lease the property for up to three years.”

Centralized Online Public Auction platform

To promote transparency and broaden participation, Pag-IBIG Fund has also launched its Centralized Online Public Auction platform, enabling interested buyers to browse, bid, and purchase properties entirely online.

“Just in time for the Super Sale, we have enhanced our auction system to make the process fully digital,” Acosta added. “Members can now browse property listings, submit bids, and complete purchases through a fast, transparent, and user-friendly platform. New batches of properties will be posted every week until December 14, giving more Filipino workers the chance to participate.”

Interested buyers may access the full list of properties and participation details through Pag-IBIG Fund’s online platform at www.pagibigfundservices.com/OnlinePublicAuction.

